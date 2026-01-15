New Epic Games Store Free Games Have Arrived Just Before 2026 Sequel

The latest free games on the Epic Games Store happen to come from the same series and have become available just before the release of a new sequel. For the most part, it’s rare to see Epic ever give out multiple PC games that happen to be tied to the same franchise. Typically, each week’s giveaways are somewhat random in nature and are often associated with completely different genres. For this latest free rotation in January 2026, though, Epic has opted to hand out two games that are going to be even more relevant than normal in the month ahead.

Starting today, January 15th, and running until January 22nd at 11am ET, Epic Games Store users can download Styx: Master of Shadows and Styx: Shards of Darkness for free. Released in 2014, Styx: Master of Shadows is a stealth game set in a fantasy world that comes from publisher Focus Entertainment. Master of Shadows went on to become a cult hit, which resulted in a sequel, Shards of Darkness, launching in 2017. Like its predecessor, Shards of Darkness was also a hit with stealth fans. Now, both titles are up for grabs on EGS and save users $40 in total over the next week.

As mentioned, the best part of these Styx games joining the Epic Games Store at no cost is that they’ve rolled out just before the latest game in the series. While Styx has been on ice since Shards of Darkness, this won’t continue for much longer as the franchise is set to come back next month with Styx: Blades of Greed. This new entry in the Styx series will launch on February 19th, which means that those who have never played Master of Shadows or Shards of Darkness before can now catch up without having to spend any money.

To learn more about these new free games on the Epic Games Store this week, you can check out trailers and descriptions for each below.

Styx: Master of Shadows

“Styx: Master of Shadows is an infiltration game with RPG elements taking place in a dark fantasy universe, where you sneak, steal and assassinate your way through as Styx, a Goblin two-centuries of age.

Deep inside the vertiginous and multi-layered forsaken Tower of Akenash, where Humans and Elves protect the World-Tree, source of the Amber – a powerful and magical golden sap – is hidden Styx’s chance to understand his true origin… and to make a fortune at the same time.”

Styx: Shards of Darkness

“Styx returns in a new stealth adventure! Explore and master huge open environments, sneak past or assassinate new enemies and bosses, and experiment with the new array of lethal abilities and weapons in our goblin assassin’s arsenal.

Explore and master huge open environments, sneak past or assassinate new enemies and bosses, and experiment with the new array of lethal abilities and weapons in our goblin assassin’s arsenal. Climb the dizzying Elven city, traverse the perilous territory of the Dwarfs, and survive vast unexplored lands filled with lethal dangers to fulfill your mission… failure to succeed could have huge consequences for your kin.”

