Nintendo Switch Mario Game That Normally Costs $60 Just $6 for 48 Hours

A Nintendo Switch exclusive Mario game that the Nintendo eShop normally charges Switch and Switch 2 users $60 for is currently only $6, thanks to a rare and massive 90% discount. Of course, this is the best deal on the Nintendo eShop right now, and the most popular deal on the Switch digital storefront. There is no native Switch 2 version of the Mario game in question, but the game is completely playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility.

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Between now and March 16, all Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 users in North America can more specifically grab Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for just $5.99 on the Nintendo eShop. As you would expect, the Nintendo Switch exclusive game has never been cheaper than this on the eShop or anywhere else before. And considering the Switch game is about 20 to 45 hours long, depending on factors like playstyle and completion rate, this is a ton of content for just a little more than a fiver. In fact, this is roughly 3.3 to 7.5 hours of content per single dollar.

One of the 2022’s Best Nintendo Switch Games

For those unfamiliar with this title, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a 2022 tactical role-playing strategy game with action-adventure elements that was actually made not by Nintendo, but by Ubisoft. It is one of the best strategy games of the year, and one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year. It is also a sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which was also one of the best strategy games of its year and one of the better Nintendo Switch games of its year. Both games are great, but only the sequel has been discounted on the eShop. That said, you do not need to have played the first game to play and enjoy the second, as they are only loosely connected.

According to Metacritic, the sequel is actually slightly the better game, which is impressive because in the modern era, sequels often score lower than their predecessors, unlike previous eras where the opposite was true. Fittingly, the title of our official review of the game specifically refers to it as a “superior sequel. “

The first game registered an 85 on Metacritic, while the sequel boasts an 86. It also boasts an award for Best Sim/Strategy Game and a nomination for Best Family Game, both courtesy of The Game Awards 2022.

Those tempted to hold out for a Switch 2 version of the game probably shouldn’t hold their breath. There have been zero rumors of this happening, and thus, little reason to anticipate this happening. Meanwhile, a third game looks slightly unlikely, despite the success of the first two games, considering the series’ director, Davide Soliani, left Ubisoft back in 2024. However, those remaining at the studio are interested in making a third game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the various conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.