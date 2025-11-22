One of the Best EA Games Ever Is Now Less Than $2 for a Limited Time

What is widely considered one of the greatest games ever published by Electronic Arts is now selling for less than $2 thanks to a new sale. While EA has been a divisive publisher at times throughout its history, the company is still behind many of the biggest gaming franchises ever. Series like The Sims, Madden, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Mass Effect, Dead Space, and so many others stem from EA and continue to remain quite relevant in 2025. Now, arguably one of the best games to ever come about from the publisher has reached an absurdly low price that should not be missed.

As of this week, Dragon Age: Origins has seen its price slashed by a staggering 90%. Released in 2009, Origins was the first game in the Dragon Age franchise from acclaimed RPG developer BioWare. It went on to be hugely popular and spawned three sequels that included Dragon Age 2, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and, most recently, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Despite this, Dragon Age: Origins is still widely considered the best of the bunch and is still held in high regard over 15 years after its launch.

If you somehow haven’t played Dragon Age: Origins before or you’re looking to pick it up to play through again, the Xbox Store is currently selling the game for a mere $1.49. Despite releasing on Xbox 360, Origins is still accessible on modern platforms like Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One thanks to being forward compatible on these consoles. This offer for Dragon Age: Origins is set to continue for the better part of the next two weeks and will run until December 3rd. After this time, the game will return to its typical retail price.

To learn more about Dragon Age: Origins if you’re somehow unfamiliar with the game, you can check out a throwback trailer and its official synopsis below.

Dragon Age: Origins

Play video

Description: “You are a Grey Warden, one of the last of this legendary order of guardians. With the return of mankind’s ancient foe and the kingdom engulfed in civil war, you have been chosen by fate to unite the shattered lands and slay the archdemon once and for all. Explore a stunning world, make complex moral choices, and engage in bone-crushing combat against massive and terrifying creatures.”

