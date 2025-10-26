PS1-Style Horror Game Free on Steam Ahead of Halloween

There’s a new, free horror game on Steam ahead of Halloween, and according to user reviews, it is pretty good. Of course, it’s a smaller, budget horror game, hence the free price point, but those who like old-school horror games and those who don’t mind shorter experiences will almost certainly find enjoyment out of this new release from developer Hawt Combo, who has debuted with the game. Those on Steam Deck specifically, though, may not because Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” The good news is that those with the Valve handheld don’t have to pay anything to test its compatibility.

The new free Steam game in question is called The Roach Hotel, which, as alluded to, has positive user reviews. More specifically, it has a 92% approval rating. Of course, it being free lowers expectations and is also less likely to produce download regret. Both of these things inflate its user review score, which may make it misleading. However, a game being free also means initial interest. If you are interested in a game enough to spend $70 on it, there is a good chance you are well-researched or familiar with the product and have determined a high probability of enjoyment. This doesn’t apply to a free download, which has a negative effect on the final review score. All of this is to say, there are plenty of free games on Steam that don’t have positive reviews, let alone a 92% approval rating.

The Roach Hotel is an analog horror game that takes place in a once luxurious hotel that has since succumbed to something sinister. With only a note from your missing sister, you must uncover what happened, if you can manage to survive the hotel, that is.

As you can see in the trailer above, aesthetically The Roach Hotel looks like a PS1 horror game, complete with VHS-style visuals. Like games of this era, its gameplay is also somewhat rudimentary and more defined by exploration and puzzle solving than intense survival-horror combat.

As noted, The Roach Hotel is pretty short — only about an hour or two long — however, there are plans to add more content in the future. What’s here is specifically described as “the first chapter.”

“Great game that is pretty fun and well designed. The game has a good story…and I look forward to Episode 2,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another adds, “This game is actually hella fun. I got jump scared a good bit of times.”

If this new free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is it’s not the only new free Steam game. There is another new free Steam game, which is also a retro game, but a first-person shooter rather than a horror game.

