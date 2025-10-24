Two Fallout Games Now Available for Free

Not one, but two Fallout games are currently available for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Of course, the vast majority who subscribe to Amazon Prime do not subscribe to it for Prime Gaming. This is just an extra freebie. That said, with Prime Gaming, Amazon gives Prime subscribers free PC games every month, and occasionally, free console games as well. To this end, it now has two Fallout games available for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of the Fallout games in question are available on console; however, free codes are limited to PC. Meanwhile, there are no Steam codes nor Epic Games Store codes, but GOG codes only. Unlike Amazon Prime, though, having a GOG account costs nothing.

Fallout 3

Play video

Between now and November 26, Amazon Prime subscribers can grab not just Fallout 3, but Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free. This includes all five DLCs for the open-world RPG: Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta.

Fallout 3 was released in 2008 as the first Fallout game from Bethesda after it acquired the rights to the franchise. And it brought the series to the mainstream market. Upon release, Fallout 3 sold millions of copies and earned a 93 on Metacritic. It is often cited as one of the best games of 2008, one of the best RPGs of all time, one of the best games of its generation, and some would argue one of the great games of all time across all generations.

Fallout: New Vegas

Play video

Fallout: New Vegas was released two years later as a spin-off in the series from Obsidian Entertainment. And while it wasn’t quite at the level of Fallout 3, it was one of the best RPGs of its generation, and different in some key areas from its predecessor. Upon release, it garnered an 84 on Metacritic.

It is free with Prime Gaming until November 19, and it’s not the standard version, but the Ultimate Edition of the game, which comes with the following add-on content bundled in: Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road.

With Fallout 5 seemingly so far away, now is a great time to either revisit these two RPG classics or check them out for the first time, as while both are a little rough around the edges, they both still hold up. With Fallout 3 specifically, though, it may be best to hold off with rumors circulating that a remaster is in the works.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.