New Free Steam Game Is For Bethesda Fans

A new free Steam game is available, and, in particular, Bethesda fans may find it of interest. Unfortunately, it is unclear if Steam Deck users can get in on the action because the new free Steam game, a first-person shooter, lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” The good news is that Steam Deck users don’t have to pay anything to find out for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new release comes the way of developer Rowye and publisher MicroPose Software, the former of which is debuting with the new free PC game called Darkenstein 3D, a retro shooter heavily inspired by the likes of Wolfenstein and DOOM. In particular, the new free Steam game is inspired by older and more nostalgic releases in these two Bethesda series. And it is apparently a pretty good love letter to both, as it has an 88% approval rating on Steam after 231 user reviews.

Play video

About the Game

Darkenstein 3D is a retro first-person shooter, a genre sometimes referred to as a ‘boomer shooter.’ And like many of the shooters that defined this generation of the genre, it is brutally hard and very fast-paced. To this end, it is better suited for mouse and keyboard than for playing on a controller.

In the bullet-dodging old-school FPS, you go behind enemy lines, and to the glory days of the 1990s. In it, you play as the Hobo Guy, an angry American drifter with a shotgun who has to fight through 1940s Germany to fulfill a personal vengeance. What wrong must you right? Your dog Gunther, has been captured and is being held by Nazis. Along your journey, you will uncover alien secrets, develop strange powers, and find all sorts of hidden horrors.

“First thing I have to say is how insane that this game is free to play,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews in question. “Secondly, this is a seriously fun-loving parody of the Wolfenstein series of games that is well worth playing for anyone who is a fan. 10/10.”

Another Steam user review adds: “If you love old school shooters like Wolfenstein series, DOOM series, Quake series, Duke Nukem, and Serious Sam to name a few… this game is for you.”

Those who decide to check out this new, free Steam game should expect a campaign that is about a few hours long. Meanwhile, this isn’t the only new free PC game. Right now, there are two Fallout games also being given away to Bethesda fans for free.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.