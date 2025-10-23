Epic Games Store Makes One of 2024’s Best Horror Games Free

The Epic Games Store only has one free game for the week between October 23 and October 30. That said, it is one of the best horror games of 2024, which is perfect timing because Halloween is right around the corner. And if you don’t have anything to place this Halloween, then this is an excellent option, because just about everyone who has played the PC game in question has enjoyed it.

As always with the Epic Games Store, once claimed, the game is free to keep, forever, and this is no exception. It has to be claimed within the aforementioned window, though, because come October 30, it will be replaced with a new free game. Until then, all Epic Games Store users can grab Fear the Spotlight for free. And for those unfamiliar with how this works, an EGS account costs absolutely nothing.

One of 2024’s Highest-Rated Horror Games

Fear the Spotlight from Cozy Game Pals and Blumhouse Games boasts an 83 on Metacritic, a very respectable score that puts it among the highest-rated horror games of last year. However, its user review score is more impressive. On Steam, specifically, the PC horror game has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to 97% of 774 user reviews rating the game positively.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is an atmospheric third-person horror game where players sneak into the school after hours with Amy and Vivian, and must survive a seance gone wrong. And of course, there is a monster pursuing you. This is obviously just an elevator pitch of the horror game, which does have puzzle-solving for those allergic to puzzle games. Those interested should not only know there are puzzles, but that the game is only about three to four hours long. This isn’t very long, but according to user reviews, it is a very good three to four hours. More than this, horror games rarely are very long.

“A relaxing horror game with an interesting story, beautiful retro graphics, and some fun puzzles,” reads one of the reviews in question. Another adds: “Cute indie horror game that is reminiscent of the Resident Evil style, minus the combat.”

Unfortunately, October 2025 is light on new horror games, or at least ultra compelling ones, especially after the marquee horror release of the month, Little Nightmares III, came out and didn’t live up to the hype of the first two games. This makes this offer from Epic Games Store all the more timely.

