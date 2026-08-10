6 Video Game Franchises That Still Need Their Own Dedicated LEGO Sets

There have been many, many LEGO video games — like the recently released LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight — and a few video game LEGO sets. However, the latter group has comparatively more untapped potential, since there still aren’t too many video game-themed LEGO sets. There are some, like the LEGO Game Boy and sets based around Sonic the Hedgehog, Animal Crossing, and Pokemon, but these are just a small fraction of what’s possible.

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And while there are many candidates deserving of the treatment, here is an unranked list of six video game series that deserve their own LEGO set.

6) Astro Bot

Image COurtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Astro Bot is probably PlayStation’s best candidate for a LEGO set. He’s cute, appropriate for all ages, blocky, and could come with all sorts of variables; it would easy for LEGO to sell Kratos, Aloy, or Nathan Drake variants. As the last two Astro Bot games have shown, the little blue and white robot can play dress-up rather well.

It seems like there will be some sort of LEGO Astro Bot, according to a prominent LEGO leaker. However, the leak is pretty vague, meaning it could be a small minifigure or an actual set. Regardless, Astro Bot is deserving of more than a few sets, given its potential and PlayStation’s statements regarding its commitment to family games following Astro Bot‘s success.

5) Ratchet & Clank

Image COurtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratchet & Clank is yet another PlayStation series that could fit being turned into LEGO. The series has plenty of hardware or gadgets that would make for nice builds. For example, there could be sets of weapons like the R.Y.N.O. or Warmonger or ones of the many spaceships in the franchise. The series is known for its guns, so there are many to choose from.

Ratchet & Clank also has more than few robotic characters that could translate into LEGO sets. Clank and Dr. Nefarious would be a solid and easy ones to get right out of the gate, since the two are rather iconic and have been in many of the entries. The success of Marvel’s Spider-Man has meant Ratchet & Clank releases have been few and far between, but it’s always an appropriate time to remind younger players of this long-standing and relatively consistent series.

4) Metroid

Image COurtesy of Nintendo

Nintendo and LEGO have collaborated a bunch of times already, so it’s about time the two came together for Metroid. Any one of Samus’ many suits, a Metroid, or a highly detailed Morph Ball would be easy LEGO sets to get right off the bat. Its suite of classic enemies like Kraid or Ridley would also be solid targets, too.

It’s a series full of recognizable imagery, and its relative lack of humanoid iconography makes it a great candidate the next LEGO and Nintendo collaboration. Nintendo does not always seem to prioritize the Metroid franchise, but hopefully that will change when it comes to a potential LEGO set.

3) Star Fox

Image COurtesy of Nintendo

Metroid isn’t the only fitting Nintendo series that hasn’t gotten a LEGO set yet. Star Fox is yet another one that seems only natural, especially with the recent highly regarded Nintendo Switch 2 remake. Kicking this initiative with any one of the Star Fox ships would be a no-brainer. Having all the ships for Fox McCloud, Slippy Toad, Peppy Hare, and Falco Lombardi would likely be easy sell for many people, given the nostalgic pull of the Nintendo 64 entry.

It remains to be seen how committed Nintendo is to Star Fox because it seems to dip in and out of thinking of this series. But a thoughtful batch of LEGO sets and the aforementioned remake would be a great start in bringing this arcadey shooter back into the limelight.

2) Metal Gear Solid

Image COurtesy of Konami

There are few gaming franchises around that have more iconic mechs or robots than Metal Gear Solid; it’s right there in the name. There are so many to choose from, too. Metal Gear REX, Metal Gear RAY, the Shagohod, Sahelanthropus, the Gekko, Metal Gear Mk. II, Peace Walker, and the Dwarf Gekko are all brilliant concepts that beg to be turned into LEGO. These metal beings also run the gamut from small to huge, giving the series a broad range of possible sets. Of course, there could be other Metal Gear Solid LEGO sets, but the titular weapons are the most apt contenders to be brickified.

The one big sticking point is LEGO does not work with more mature franchises. Most Metal Gear games are rated M for Mature, which seemingly disqualifies The Lego Group from working with Konami. But that’s not a reason to completely abandon hope and look past how well the two would go together.

1) Mortal Kombat

Image COurtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

And if a more mature following might impede LEGO collaborating with Metal Gear Solid, then any chance of a Mortal Kombat LEGO set is almost nil. But it’s hard to ignore how well the two could fit together. Whereas the other series here have iconic robots or gear that would easily translate to being turned into LEGO bricks, Mortal Kombat has more iconic scenes that would make for proper dioramas. Being able to build stages like the Pit or Dead Pool and slot in different minifigure fighters seems like the most obvious thing to do with the series since more human-centric franchises tend to have sets based around locations. And thankfully, Mortal Kombat has a deep bench of recognizable locations.

Even though Warner Bros. owns Mortal Kombat and collaborates a lot with LEGO, the two likely won’t cross over anytime soon. The inherent violence is a big roadblock, and series co-creator Ed Boon has repeatedly said he doesn’t think LEGO Mortal Kombat is a good idea. Still, it’s hard to deny the potential.

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