PS5’s Biggest Exclusive of 2026 So Far Gets First Major Sale

The biggest exclusive that PlayStation has published on PS5 so far in 2026 has finally been hit with its first substantial discount. Up until this point in the year, PlayStation has been relatively quiet with new releases. While major titles like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Marvel’s Wolverine are right around the corner, PlayStation hasn’t released much else outside of MLB The Show 26. Fortun

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If you hadn’t pieced it together already, the game in question that happens to have now been hit with a sale is that of Saros. Released back in April, Saros is the latest third-person action game to come from developer Housemarque, which is the studio behind Returnal. Saros received great reviews at the time of its launch, but the game didn’t seem to sell at a very high rate for one reason or another. Now, a new cut to the cost of Saros is looking to change this.

From now until August 13th, Saros has seen its price fall to $49.69 on the PlayStation Store. This represents a discount of a little over $20, or roughly 30% off from its normal value of $69.99. Not only is this the best sale that Saros has seen so far, but it’s also the first one that has come to the PS Store.

For those who prefer to purchase their games on PS5 physically, this same offer for Saros has come to retailers. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target all happen to be selling physical copies of Saros at the moment for $49.99. It’s expected that this price for physical editions of the game should also be available until August 13th, as this is how long the ongoing Summer Sale on the PS Store should last. Because of differences with how retail stores operate, though, this discount could end up vanishing sooner rather than later.

In the future, there will surely be more sales for Saros that could potentially bring the game’s price a bit lower than this $50 value that it’s currently going for. However, it’s worth noting that PlayStation hasn’t discounted its own exclusives as heavily throughout the PS5 generation as it used to with its games on PS4. With this in mind, Saros might not get another sale like this for quite a long time, and even if it does, there’s no guarantee that this future discount will be much better than this current promo. As a result, if you have been on the fence when it comes to picking up Saros for yourself, now might finally be the time to cop it before it’s too late.