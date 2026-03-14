80-Hour RPG From 2024 Normally $70 Is Only $8 on PS5 for Limited Time

An 80-hour PS5 RPG from 2024 that normally costs $70 has been discounted to just $8, courtesy of Best Buy. How long this deal is going to be available for, we do not know, because Best Buy does not disclose this information. That said, right now, the deal is exclusive to Best Buy, which means the deal is limited to physical copies of the PS5 game. Those who prefer digital copies will have to fork over $70 to the PlayStation Store. And this is an important distinction because it is not the developer and publisher discounting this fairly recent game by 89%, but retailers with a surplus of copies after the game in question underperformed.

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More specifically, right now PS5 users can score BioWare and EA’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard for just $7.99. As alluded to, this price is the result of retailers ordering substantial shipments of the game, anticipating strong sales, but the latter never arrived, and now they are sitting on copies they are trying to cut their losses on, hence the $62 price drop.

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$8 for an 80-Hour RPG Is a Great Value

There is a reason Dragon Age: The Veilguard underperformed, because it’s a disappointing release. It boasts a 76 to 85 Metacritic range, which is decent, but its user reviews tell a more accurate story. To this end, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 3.20 out of 5 rating, with many negative reviews that slam the game for being a betrayal of the series, among other things. It’s certainly not worth $70. $8 is a different story, though.

If you skipped Dragon Age: The Veilguard at launch, you saved yourself $70. If you remain curious, perhaps because you are a big fan of the series, you don’t have much to lose when it is priced at $8. And for $8, you are getting a lot of content value as the game, even to mainline, takes about 30 hours. Add side content, and this figure doubles. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 80 hours with the fantasy RPG.

For those entirely unfamiliar with the game, it is the fourth main game in the Dragon Age series. Consequently, it also the newest, but also the weakest. The series dates back to 2009’s Dragon Age: Origins, one of the all-time great RPGs. This was followed by Dragon Age II in 2011 and then Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014, the latter of which won Game of the Year 12 years ago. This last bit drives home the point about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which is not that it’s a bad game. It’s a very competent RPG with some strong points, but it’s far from the quality fans are accustomed to, which is Game of the Year-level quality. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is nowhere near Game of the Year-level quality, but at $8 it’s a good deal.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.