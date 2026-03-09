PS2 Game Made Free With PlayStation Plus “Looks Amazing” on PS5

One of the recent additions to PlayStation Plus Premium is proving to be a hit with subscribers on PS5. For those that do not know, PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service, and the only tier with access to the Classic Catalog, complete with PS1, PS2, PS3, and even PSP games. There are some other perks that come with a PS Plus Premium subscription, like exclusive game trials, but classic games are the primary and paramount appeal.

To this end, one recent addition, in particular, has been earning praise over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page. And this game is Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Interactive’s 2007 PS2 game Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which eventually came to other platforms, but was notably a PS2 exclusive at launch. As you may know, it is the eighth entry in the series and the second in the Legend trilogy, specifically, however, it is also simply a reimagining of the first ever Tomb Raider game released in 1996. And it is pretty good, as evidenced by its 81 on GameRankings, back in 2007, and by the praise it is getting from PS Plus subscribers in 2026.

“This Looks Amazing on PS5”

One of the top recent posts on the aforementioned Reddit page is a post dedicated to praising the game, highlighting its “superb level design,” its “challenging puzzles,” and more. This seemingly random post shot to the top of the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, suggesting there are many who hold this sentiment about the PS2 classic. And if there was any doubt about this, the comments confirm this hunch.

“This looks amazing on PS5,” reads one of the top comments. Another adds, “The middle trilogy of Tomb Raider games are underrated.”

A third comment further adds: “I loved it on PS1 in 1996, loved the remake in 2006, loved playing the remake with my kids in 2020, and am looking forward to the latest remake this year. The game is just perfect for players who love exploration, puzzles, and a grand sense of adventure.”

It is worth noting that while the original PS2 version is on PS Plus Premium, this specific version comes with a Trophy list, up-rendering, a rewind feature, and video filters, all of which were not present with the 2007 original version. Meanwhile, if this PS2 game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is that it’s not the only PS2 game recently added to the PlayStation Store. There is another game released just last week that has been earning perfect user review scores on the PS Store.

Some of the PlayStation Plus Premium library is exclusive to the subscription service, but Tomb Raider: Anniversary is not an example of this. So, for those who don’t have PS Plus Premium or who want the game after their subscription lapses, it is available for individual purchase on the PlayStation Store, but it costs $20.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.