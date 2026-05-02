PS5 and PS4 Users Can Get $60 AAA Game for $4 for 48 Hours

PS5 and PS4 users can get a $60 AAA game for its lowest price ever: $4. That said, this massive price cut is only available for a limited time, or, more specifically, until May 4, which means for roughly the next 48 hours. It’s unlikely the Ubisoft game in question is ever going to be cheaper than this, so now is the best opportunity for anyone to check it out who hasn’t already.

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More specifically, Best Buy currently has Ubisoft Toronto’s open-world, third-person action-adventure game, Watch Dogs: Legion, available for just $4. This 2020 release is currently $60 on the PlayStation Store, so this is a big discount from Best Buy. That said, because the deal is from Best Buy, it’s for a physical copy of PS4. The good news is that this copy is not only playable on PS5 but also backward compatible with PS5.

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The Latest Watch Dogs Game

Watch Dogs: Legion was released back in 2020. Despite this, it remains the latest game in the series, in addition to being the third. And its poor performance may be the reason it’s the final game in the series, which was put on ice for a while. However, according to a report from earlier this year, the series is returning because Ubisoft is re-releasing Watch Dogs: Legion. As noted, the reception to the open-world Ubisoft game was not good, so it’s very surprising to hear Ubisoft is working on a re-release all these years later. When this re-release happens, the original version will almost certainly be pulled from sale, and then the game will be expensive again. So, PS4 and PS5 users could hold out for the re-release in the hope that it is a superior version, but they will have to pay substantially more for it. It’s also possible it will be a free upgrade for pre-existing owners, making this opportunity even better.

It’s understood that while Watch Dogs Legion sold a good number of copies, it was nowhere near the first two games in the series, and thus underperformed expectations. Meanwhile, it also boasts a Metacritic range of 66 to 76, which is also below its predecessors. That said, it actually has a very solid 4/5 stars on the PlayStation Store, so it did find an audience who valued the open-world game. Meanwhile, at $4, it offers incredible value, with up to 50 hours of content. This is over 12 hours of content for every dollar spent.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.