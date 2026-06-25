RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Now Completely Free to Download and Keep on PC

A new limited-time offer has resulted in RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 becoming available completely free of charge on PC. Originally released in 2004, the third mainline entry in the beloved management sim franchise was considered by many to be the best of the bunch when it made its debut. So much so, in fact, that publisher Atari went on to re-release the game in 2020 and 2025 on modern platforms in the form of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition. Now, for those who have yet to pick up this improved version of the game, a new deal has come about and made it available for nothing.

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Coming by way of the Epic Games Store, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is entirely free on the PC marketplace for the next week. This giveaway is the latest in a string of freebies from Epic that have been considerably better than normal, as the company has seemingly tried to bolster its weekly free titles. For those looking to grab RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition for themselves, this deal will remain live from today, June 25th, until the morning of July 2nd. At this time, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 will then return to retailing for $19.99, which is its normal price.

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For the most part, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is similar to its original version that rolled out over 20 years ago. The game gives players plenty of tools to create their own amusement park filled with elaborate rides that can be customized in unique and absurd ways. In total, there are hundreds of different coasters in RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, all of which can also be ridden after completion.

The biggest difference with this Complete Edition of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is that it incorporates the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs that launched after the base game. These expansions allow users to design their own water slides while also creating various zoos within their theme park. The Complete Edition also allows RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 to run at 1080p fidelity, which is considerably better than the original. Despite this improvement, the game’s graphics are largely the same, which keeps some of its early 2000s nostalgia and charm.

If you’ve somehow never played a RollerCoaster Tycoon game before, this is definitely one of the best places to start with the series. Even though it’s now 22 years old, there’s still a lot to love in RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 that can keep you busy for hours and hours on end. As such, be sure to take advantage of this giveaway on the Epic Games Store before it happens to conclude next week.

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