PlayStation Games on Steam Are $1.69 for Limited Time

PlayStation games on Steam are being sold for just $1.69 right now, for a limited time. The sale doesn’t come directly from Steam itself, but via Fanatical, which in turn has Steam codes for PlayStation games for this special price point. This price point is the result of a 92% discount. That said, this substantial discount is only live until April 1 and only via Fanatical. An account with the latter costs nothing, but those interested will need to register to claim the deals.

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One of the two deals in question is for Heavy Rain, one of 2010’s best games released by French developer Quantic Dream and Sony for the PS3 and the PS3 only. In 2019, nine years later, the game came to PC, hence this deal. This was the third release from Quantic Dream, but it’s the game that put it out on the map, and most agree, the studio’s best work to date. Upon release, the action-adventure game earned an 87 on Metacritic. The other deal is for its successor, Beyond: Two Souls, which released three years later in 2013 by the same pair. This was another PS3 exclusive, but not as good, as evidenced by its 70 on Metacritic. In fact, this is probably Quantic Dream’s weakest game to date. Like Heavy Rain and other Quantic Dream games, it’s an adventure game that puts an emphasis on narrative, and, in particular, players influencing the course of the story through player decisions.

Heavy Rain

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Heavy Rain, which is Steam Deck Verified, is a psychological thriller that spans four days and the hunt for a murderer known as the Origami Killer. Meanwhile, the story unravels from the perspective of four characters, each with their own motives, some personal, others professional, to stop the killer.

Beyond: Two Souls

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Beyond: Two Souls, which is also Steam Deck Verified, is a psychological thriller, but where Heavy Rain has a straightforward story, the narrative of Beyond: Two Souls is a bit convoluted, which ultimately worked against it. In the game, you play as Jodie, a girl born with a mysterious link to a supernatural entity called Aiden. Sometimes, you also play as Aiden. Playing as the pair, you will unlock the mysteries of what lies beyond this world.

As you will know, PlayStation doesn’t discount its games to this cheap ever. That said, these prices are courtesy of Fanatical, and PlayStation actually doesn’t hold the publishing rights for the games on PC.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.