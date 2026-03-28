2026 Steam Game Is Free for 72 More Hours Then Gone Forever

A 2026 Steam game is free for 72 more hours, because after 72 hours, on March 30, it will shut down and be delisted. Meanwhile, those who own it on Steam won’t be able to play it anymore because it is an online-only game. There is no offline, single-player option. Considering the game is fairly popular, and only released last month, it’s a bit surprising to see it abandoned so quickly, but we are seeing more and more online games do this, with recent examples including Concord and Highguard, the latter of which is a fellow 2026 release.

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Whether you already have it downloaded or want to check it out before it sunsets forever, you have until March 30 to play PUBG: Blindspot, a new spin-off PUBG game from ARC Team, PUBG Corporation, and Krafton. This 5v5 top-down tactical shooter was released in early access on February 5, 2026, as a free-to-play game with no microtransactions, which essentially means it’s just a free game. And the PC game is apparently pretty good, as evidenced by its 77% approval rating on Steam, with Steam users. Steam Deck users would not know, though, as the game is not supported by the Valve handheld.

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Shutdown Announcement

Why is the game shutting down? Well, the aforementioned trio doesn’t provide many concrete details on this. All that is said is that the development team no longer felt like they could “sustainably provide the level of experience [they] set out to deliver.” This is obviously a reason, but not really an explanation.

“We understand this may not be the outcome many of you were hoping for,” reads a statement from ARC Team’s Sequoia Yang. “PUBG: Blindspot was a bold attempt to explore new possibilities within the top-down tactical shooter space. Throughout this journey, the feedback and support from our players have meant a great deal to the team, and will continue to inform our future development efforts. To everyone who believed in the game and supported its direction, we are truly grateful.”

The statement concludes by noting that ARC Team is not shutting down, but “will take some time to regroup” before returning with new experiences in the future.

While the statement above doesn’t detail as much, it is pretty obvious that engagement was lower than expected, and perhaps the costs were going to outweigh any future revenue generated by monetization once it was added. In the meantime, the game being free-to-play with zero monetization meant ARC Team and the company could easily pull the plug.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.