The Best Xbox One Exclusive Game of All Time Is $2 on Microsoft Store

The best Xbox One exclusive game of all time is only $2 on the Microsoft Store. The game in question hails from 2016, and while it eventually came to other platforms, like Steam, Nintendo, and PlayStation, when it first launched, there was only one place to buy it: the Xbox One. And upon release, it garnered a 92 on Metacritic, the highest rating any Xbox One exclusive ever earned. Whether it sold any Xbox Ones for Microsoft, probably not, but it was noteworthy for the console, which struggled the entire generation to generate interest in its exclusive games.

For those who have not connected the dots, the Xbox One game and former exclusive is Playdead’s Inside, which, despite being almost 10 years old, remains the latest game from the Danish Studio, which has gone radio silent for years. It remains to be seen what will come of the studio’s next game. The further we get away from Inside, the more some begin to think the game is vaporware. Whatever the case, even if Playdead never makes another game, they left their mark on the industry with Inside.

Released in 2016, six years after its predecessor Limbo, the freshman effort of Playdead, Inside is often cited as one of the greatest games of all time, and certainly one of the best puzzle platformers of all time, if not the best. At three to four hours long, it is not the longest game, but the three to four hours are very high quality from start to finish. And right now you only have to pay $2, which makes its shorter length irrelevant.

The Xbox One version of the game is currently $1.99 on the Microsoft Store, thanks to a massive 90% discount that is live until January 8. There is no Xbox Series X version of the game, but it is playable on the current Xbox console via backward compatibility.

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn to the center of a dark project,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Discover Playdead’s unique indie adventure game Inside, a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles.”

Considering Inside has been out for almost 10 years, and it’s never been cheaper than this, there’s little reason to think it will ever be cheaper than this in the future. To this end, if you’re holding off for its lowest price, this is almost certainly it.

