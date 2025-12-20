Xbox Game Pass Now Has Nearly 100 Retro Games (Including SNES Games)

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass now has nearly 100 retro games following a new update, including SNES games, Atari 2600 games, MS-DOS games, Amiga games, Sega 32x games, Sega CD games, and even one PS1 game. The new update is specifically to the Retro Classics app, and following the update, the Retro Classics library is now 99 games deep.
Videos by ComicBook.com
For those that do not know, the Xbox Retro Classics library is its own app that has to be downloaded from the Microsoft Store, but it can only be downloaded if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Unlike some Xbox Game Pass offers, this is not locked behind a tier. Any and all Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access the library of games below, but should note they are limited to Cloud streaming.
Every Retro Game Available via Xbox Game Pass
- Activision Prototype #1
- Atlantis
- Atlantis II
- Barnstorming
- Baseball
- BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk’s Inception
- BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk’s Revenge
- Beamrider
- Blackthorne
- Blackthorne
- Bloody Human Freeway
- Boxing
- Bridge
- Caesar
- Caesar II
- Caesar III
- Checkers
- Chopper Command
- Climber 5
- Codename: Iceman [NEW]
- Commando
- Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- Cosmic Ark
- Cosmic Commuter
- Crackpots
- Decathalon
- Demon Attack
- Dolphin
- Dragonfire
- Dragster
- Enduro
- Fathom
- Fire Fighter
- Fishing Derby
- Freddy Pharkas Frontier Pharmacist
- Freeway
- Frostbite
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Grand Prix
- Hard Head
- H.E.R.O.
- Heart of China
- Ice Hockey
- Kaboom!
- Laser Blast
- Mechwarrior
- Mechwarrior 2: 31st Century Combat
- Megamania
- Moonsweeper
- Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
- Pitfall!
- Plaque Attack [NEW]
- Police Quest
- Police Quest II: The Vengeance [NEW]
- Pressure Cooker
- Private Eye
- Okie Dokie
- Oystron
- Quest for Glory I: So You Want to Be a Hero
- Quick Step
- Riddle of the Sphinx
- River Raid
- River Raid II
- Robot Tank
- Rock N Roll Racing
- RPM Racing
- Shootin’ Gallery
- Skate Boardin’
- Skeleton+
- Skiing
- Sky Jinks
- Space Quest 6
- Space Quest: The Sarien Encounter
- Space Quest II
- Space Quest III: The Pirates of Pestulon
- Space Shuttle [NEW]
- Space Treat Deluxe
- Spider Fighter
- Solar Storm
- Star Voyager
- Subterranea
- Tennis
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- The Colonel’s Bequest
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- The Lost Vikings
- The Lost Vikings 2
- The Lost Vikings 2
- Thwocker
- Title Match Pro Wrestling
- Torin’s Passage
- Trick Short
- Wing War
- Vault Assault
- Venetian Blinds
- Zork I: The Great Underground Empire
- Zork Zero
This is going to be the final update to the Retro Classics library this year, but there should be more in 2026, as Microsoft previously promised more than 100 games.
All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.