Xbox Game Pass Now Has Nearly 100 Retro Games (Including SNES Games)

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass now has nearly 100 retro games following a new update, including SNES games, Atari 2600 games, MS-DOS games, Amiga games, Sega 32x games, Sega CD games, and even one PS1 game. The new update is specifically to the Retro Classics app, and following the update, the Retro Classics library is now 99 games deep.

For those that do not know, the Xbox Retro Classics library is its own app that has to be downloaded from the Microsoft Store, but it can only be downloaded if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Unlike some Xbox Game Pass offers, this is not locked behind a tier. Any and all Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access the library of games below, but should note they are limited to Cloud streaming.

Every Retro Game Available via Xbox Game Pass

Activision Prototype #1

Atlantis

Atlantis II

Barnstorming

Baseball

BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk’s Inception

BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk’s Revenge

Beamrider

Blackthorne

Bloody Human Freeway

Boxing

Bridge

Caesar

Caesar II

Caesar III

Checkers

Chopper Command

Climber 5

Codename: Iceman [NEW]

Commando

Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail

Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood

Cosmic Ark

Cosmic Commuter

Crackpots

Decathalon

Demon Attack

Dolphin

Dragonfire

Dragster

Enduro

Fathom

Fire Fighter

Fishing Derby

Freddy Pharkas Frontier Pharmacist

Freeway

Frostbite

Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers

Grand Prix

Hard Head

H.E.R.O.

Heart of China

Ice Hockey

Kaboom!

Laser Blast

Mechwarrior

Mechwarrior 2: 31st Century Combat

Megamania

Moonsweeper

Pitfall II: Lost Caverns

Pitfall!

Plaque Attack [NEW]

Police Quest

Police Quest II: The Vengeance [NEW]

Pressure Cooker

Private Eye

Okie Dokie

Oystron

Quest for Glory I: So You Want to Be a Hero

Quick Step

Riddle of the Sphinx

River Raid

River Raid II

Robot Tank

Rock N Roll Racing

RPM Racing

Shootin’ Gallery

Skate Boardin’

Skeleton+

Skiing

Sky Jinks

Space Quest 6

Space Quest: The Sarien Encounter

Space Quest II

Space Quest III: The Pirates of Pestulon

Space Shuttle [NEW]

Space Treat Deluxe

Spider Fighter

Solar Storm

Star Voyager

Subterranea

Tennis

The Adventures of Willy Beamish

The Colonel’s Bequest

The Dagger of Amon Ra

The Lost Vikings

The Lost Vikings 2

Thwocker

Title Match Pro Wrestling

Torin’s Passage

Trick Short

Wing War

Vault Assault

Venetian Blinds

Zork I: The Great Underground Empire

Zork Zero

This is going to be the final update to the Retro Classics library this year, but there should be more in 2026, as Microsoft previously promised more than 100 games.

