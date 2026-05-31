Xbox Series X Game From EA Discounts From $60 to $3

An Xbox Series X game normally priced at $60 on the Microsoft Store is 95% off, which means it is available for just $3. This Microsoft Store deal is only live until June 11, though. Of course, the game, an EA game, has never been cheaper than this, and it probably never will be, as there isn’t much discount left between 95% and giving away the first-person shooter for free, though it can be accessed for free via EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

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More specifically, until June 11, Electronic Arts and DICE have discounted their 2021 first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042, by $57. For those who do not know, this is the second latest game in the long-running first-person shooter series, and a controversial installment at that. To this end, many weren’t and never will be willing to spend $60 on it, but for those who are curious and who never played it, $3 is a steal for a game with as much content and production value as it has. Further, it’s substantially cheaper than the latest game in the series, Battlefield 6, for those who want to check out the series but don’t have the money to splash on the newer game. GameStop also has the game for the same price for those who prefer to order from the retailer.

2021 First-Person Shooter

As its divisive user review score on the Xbox Store demonstrates, Battlefield 2042 is far from the best game in the series. Some actually argue it’s the worst game; however, as you may know, massive performance issues and missing features really weighed down and drowned the game at release, hence its poor user review scores and its 68 on Metacritic, but most of this was remedied over time. Is it now one of the best games in the series? No, but it’s a better game than it was at launch. Unfortunately, it was so bad at launch, especially by the series’ standards, that it never recovered. There is still a decent playerbase, though, for those who want to dive in now.

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If this deal doesn’t tickle your fancy, Battlefield V and Battlefield 1 — the latter of which is often considered the best game in the series — are both on sale on the Microsoft Store for just $2, thanks to their own 95% discounts.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.