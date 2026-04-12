Xbox Series X and Xbox One Game Free for 24 Hours Only

An Xbox Series X and Xbox One game is 100% free to download and keep, but this offer is set to expire on April 13, in roughly 24 hours. It’s very seldom for an Xbox game, whether an Xbox One game or an Xbox Series X game, or before this, an Xbox 360 game, to be given away for free on the Xbox Store. To this end, this is the first giveaway of an Xbox game for free this year. And unlike some past giveaways, there are no subscriptions required. No Xbox Game Pass. No Amazon Prime. Any and all Xbox users can grab the game in question, a 2019 game, for free, but it has to be done before April 13.

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Until some unannounced time on April 13, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One users can grab Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild Games’ management game, Graveyard Keeper, for free. Once claimed, the game is free to keep, perpetually, saving Xbox fans from forking over $20 for the game, its usual asking price. In return, Xbox fans get a game that is about 50 hours to mainline, with a few extra hours for side content, and then about 70 hours to 100% complete. That’s a lot of game for free, and it’s a pretty good game at that.

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Good Reviews From Xbox Fans

Xbox fans shouldn’t ignore Graveyard Keeper’s underwhelming 69 on Metacritic. However, more often than not, an audience score is more telling than a critical score. And on the Xbox Store, it has 4/5 stars, which lines up with its user reviews elsewhere. In other words, Xbox fans have broadly enjoyed the game, which is getting a sequel. This sequel was announced last week, slated for release this year, which is almost certainly why the first game is being given away for free, as soon as it won’t sell any more copies. And of course, it being free is great marketing for its sequel.

As for the game itself, as its name suggests, you are a graveyard keeper. In fact, you are running your own graveyard as half graveyard keeper, half businessman. Your job is not just to care for the dead, their resting places, but to grow your business. This means not only gathering resources and crafting materials, but also encountering various ethical and moral decisions.

All of that said, Xbox fans can leave a comment or two letting us know what they think, or join the conversations happening on Xbox and more via the ComicBook Forum.