$70 Xbox Series X Games Made $7 for a Limited Time

There are four different Xbox Series X games that normally cost $70 on the Microsoft Store currently available for just $7, thanks to a new and limited-time sale on the digital storefront. These deals are exclusive to the Microsoft Store, and they are all set to expire on April 16, roughly five days from now. One of the four deals, meanwhile, is also available to Xbox One users, and the game is a cross-gen release. The other three, incidentally, are EA games.

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In the case of three of these four Xbox Series X games, this is the cheapest price point they have been available at on the Microsoft Store. Considering the discounts are almost maxed at 90%, there is not much wiggle room for these Xbox Series X games to ever be cheaper. Meanwhile, while some deals are locked behind an XGP subscription, that is not the case here.

Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition

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Dead Island 2 is an action RPG released in 2023 by developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver as the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Dead Island. The game boasts a 73 to 76 Metacritic range with a 4/5 star rating on the Microsoft Store.

Those who check out Dead Island 2 from this sale should expect up to 50 hours from the game, which includes not just the base experience, but its two DLCs: Haus and SoLa.

Immortals of Aveum

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Immortals of Aveum is a first-person magic shooter from developer Ascedant Studios and publisher EA, the former which debuted with the release, and it is also a fellow 2023 game. It boasts a Metacritic range of 69 to 75, with a 3.5 out of 5 star rating on the Microsoft Store.

Immortals of Aveum, for those who trigger this deal, should expect to put up to 30 hours into the unique and narrative-driven first-person shooter.

Need for Speed Unbound

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Need for Speed Unbound, a 2022 racing game, is the 25th and latest installment in the long-running EA series that dates back to 1994. Developed by Criterion Games, it has a Metacritic range of 73 to 77, but just a 2 out of 5 star rating on the Microsoft Store.

A lot of Need for Speed Unbound playability comes from its online content, which doesn’t technically have an endcap, but completionists will need up to 50 hours with the racing game.

Wild Hearts

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Wild Hearts is an action RPG inspired by Monster Hunter from developer Omega Force and publisher EA, and it’s another 2023 game. It has a 75 to 79 range of scores on Metacritic and 3 out of 5 stars on the Microsoft Store.

Like the Monster Hunter games that inspire it, Wild Hearts offers a ton of content for those who really want to sink their teeth into the game. To this end, the EA title has up to 130 hours of content.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.