Xbox Reveals Major Changes Being Made to Achievements

Xbox has announced that it’s making some major improvements to its achievements system. With the launch of the Xbox 360, achievements were introduced and went on to become one of the most popular elements of the Xbox ecosystem. So much so, in fact, that PlayStation, Steam, and others went on to implement achievements of their own across their various platforms. Now, Xbox is looking to refine achievements once again by pushing out some new overhauls that will impact all users in the future.

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Detailed on Xbox Wire, it was outlined what these new tweaks to achievements will comprise. For starters, the look of achievements upon being unlocked will be tweaked just a bit. While the rophy and diamond emblems that are associated with standard and rare achievements will remain, the animations tied to unlocking them will now be a bit different. In addition, Xbox revealed that users will be able to hide achievement lists for certain games that they don’t want to see when scrolling through their catalog. These games will still count toward one’s overall achievement score, but it will make it a bit easier to parse through past achievements lists than before.

For those who earn 100% completion in a game’s achievements, Xbox users will also now be able to highlight these on their profile. Xbox will also add a new option to filter achievements lists in this manner, which will let you see every game you’ve completed in an easier way than before.

All in all, none of these adjustments are major ones that will impact how achievements work as a whole on Xbox. Instead, it’s merely some great quality-of-life upgrades that virtually all users should view as a positive.

When Will These Achievements Changes Come to All Xbox Users?

The downside is that, as of this moment, these improvements to achievements haven’t gone out to all Xbox users. Instead, they are still in the testing stage that is exclusive to those in the Xbox Insiders program. While Insiders will be able to try out these new features starting today, they won’t become a permanent feature of Xbox platforms until a bit later.

Fortunately, this testing phase for Xbox’s changes to achievements shouldn’t be a long one. Xbox has said that these overhauls should be coming at an unspecified date at some point later this month. At that time, users across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC platforms around the globe should begin seeing these improvements for themselves.

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