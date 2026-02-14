2026 Has Me Way More Excited for This Monster Tamer Than I Am for Pokemon

Pokemon is not just the biggest name in the monster-catching genre, but one of the biggest in the media world. It is well known for its video games, animations, card games, and more. As a result, it often dwarfs other games in the genre. Yet as of late, Pokemon has shown a repeated lack of effort to innovate and make meaningful evolutions in its games. As a long-time Pokémon fan, I have lost interest in the series and faith that The Pokemon Company can deliver a quality game, and have turned elsewhere.

So while Pokemon dominates creature collectors, other developers are still throwing their hat in the ring. Palworld has been one of the biggest competitors of late, and the future looks bright if DokeV ever releases. But the game that I am interested in comes from a beloved creator, one who has seen numerous incredible franchises. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is poised to be the monster-catching game of the year, and looks far beyond anything that Pokemon has to offer.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 Takes Creature Collection to New Heights

image courtesy of capcom

The Monster Hunter Stories series has always offered something different from traditional Monster Hunter titles. Instead of focusing on hunting large monsters, these spin-offs explore the idea of friendship and partnership with them. The turn-based combat system, the colorful world design, and the creature-raising mechanics are what make the games so similar to Pokemon. With Monster Hunter Stories 3, Capcom seems committed to expanding every one of those systems. Improved animations, deeper battle mechanics, and a more fully realized world that blends exploration with narrative progression show what a modern creature-collector should be like.

One of the biggest draws of the series is how it handles creature growth. Instead of simply leveling monsters through repetitive battles, Monster Hunter Stories gives players a degree of customization that feels thoughtful and rewarding. Gene inheritance, team synergy, and build experimentation all matter, and those systems create long-term investment in each creature and make the bonds you form with them stronger. Capcom has indicated that players will have more ways to personalize their team while still keeping the experience accessible for newcomers in Monster Hunter Stories 3.

What excites me most is how visually polished the game looks. The previous entry was already praised for its animation quality, and this sequel appears to improve on that significantly. After the visual debacle that was Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as Pokemon Legends: Z-A, it is refreshing to see a visually appealing game in the genre. But beyond this, everything shown so far suggests a game built with care. When I look at Capcom’s third game in the series compared to the whole of Pokemon, the difference in quality blows me away.

Pokemon’s Latest Has Been Disappointing

image courtesy of the pokemon company

While Pokemon remains one of gaming’s most beloved franchises, its recent releases have struggled to meet expectations. Players have voiced frustration over performance problems, rushed development cycles, and a lack of innovation. Comparisons between Pokemon’s visuals and other Nintendo series like Xenoblade Chronicles highlight a major problem with Game Freak’s work. Even looking at Beast of Reincarnation, I can’t help but wonder how the team behind this releases Pokemon games that feel dated, even multiple generations back.

As someone who has played nearly every entry since childhood, it has been difficult to watch the series lose the spark that once defined it. Technical issues that would be unacceptable in other major franchises have become common in recent Pokemon games. The disappointment has created a growing desire for alternatives, and players have become more open to exploring new series with fresh ideas. Creature-collection fans want worlds that feel alive, mechanics that reward strategy, and games that run as smoothly as they look. Compared to other entries, Pokemon feels like it is simply riding on its name and history.

This shift in expectations is exactly why Monster Hunter Stories 3 stands out. It is not trying to replicate Pokemon but instead offers a distinct experience that feels designed for fans who loved the older games. The genre is evolving, and players are ready for something that blends creativity with technical quality but still hits the most important notes. Until Pokemon regains its footing, there is a real opportunity for other franchises to capture the attention of the monster-taming community, and this is what Capcom is capitalizing on.

Capcom’s Pokemon Rival Can Make Pokemon Better

image courtesy of capcom

Competition has always been healthy for gaming, and the monster-collecting genre is no exception. Capcom has steadily earned goodwill through its recent successes in other franchises, and Monster Hunter Stories 3 has the potential to push the entire genre forward. On the other hand, Pokemon has ridden its name even through lackluster releases. Players buy Pokemon because they love the series and out of nostalgia, but it’s becoming harder and harder to support a franchise that doesn’t want to evolve.

Capcom is using its momentum, and if Monster Hunter Stories 3 delivers a polished world, deeper mechanics, and a narrative that respects the player’s time, it could send a clear message about what fans expect from modern monster-taming RPGs and what they want from Pokemon. The first two Monster Hunter Stories games were warmly received, but Capcom isn’t satisfied with simple upgrades. Monster Hunter 3 is an ambitious sequel that looks to make every aspect of the game better while incorporating so much more.

As a lifelong Pokemon fan, I want the series to thrive. But right now, Capcom appears to be the one carrying the torch for meaningful evolution. If Monster Hunter Stories 3 lives up to its promise, it could influence how creature-collection games are designed for years to come. More importantly, it could remind major studios that fans deserve quality, creativity, and care. It’s not enough to just rely on a name, not even one as legendary as Pokemon.

