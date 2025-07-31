Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Announced for Nintendo Switch 2 with First Trailer

Monster Hunter is returning to Nintendo consoles with the newly announced Monster Hunter Stories 3. Capcom revealed its upcoming title during the Nintendo Direct in July, showcasing gameplay and a brief look at the game’s story. Nintendo Switch 2 fans can look forward to the third entry in the series, but sadly, those on the Nintendo Switch will have to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 if they want to play.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection was revealed for the Nintendo Switch 2 with a release window of 2026. At the time of writing, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the only confirmed console. Not much is known about the game’s story, but the official reveal did share some details. You can find the full reveal trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection below.

“Twin Rathalos were born in a twist of fate,” a preview of the new Monster Hunter game offered. “Their appearance sets the stage for a new tale of Riders and Rathalos to unfold. Become a Rider, bond with monsters, and explore the vibrant world of Monster Hunter in this next evolution of the Monster Hunter Stories series.”

The game boasts stunning graphics and looks to be an incredible entry in the Monster Hunter series. Capcom will likely reveal more information on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection later this year, possibly even narrowing down a release date. While many were hopeful for a port of Monster Hunter Wilds, fans are happy with any new Monster Hunter game on Nintendo Switch 2.

The first Monster Hunter Wilds game was released years ago in 2016 before its sequel, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, launched in 2021. These Monster Hunter games typically attract favorable reviews, so we’ll see if Monster Hunter Stories 3 can do the same next year.

What are your thoughts on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection? Are you excited for another Monster Hunter Stories game? Let us know in the comments below!