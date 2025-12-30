Square Enix Teases New Games in One of Its Oldest Series

Japanese game maker Square Enix has teased new games in one of its oldest series. Square Enix, as a company, dates back to 2003, but before Square Enix existed, there were two companies: SquareSoft, which dates back to 1986, and Enix, which dates back to 1975. While Enix dates back to the 1970s, it didn’t make its first game until 1985, which was Door Door for the NES. The same year, it released The Portopia Serial Murder Case. Neither of these games are ultimately very consequential, despite being historic releases. What came next put Enix on the map, though.

In 1986, Enix released its third game, also for the NES, like the previous two, and that game was Dragon Quest, also known as Dragon Warrior. And unlike the two games before it, Dragon Quest remains relevant and active to this day. It’s not the signature Square Enix RPG series. That title belongs to Final Fantasy, which debuted a year later, but not via Enix, but via Square. Still, when you think of Square Enix, one of the first series that comes to mind is Dragon Quest. And fans of the long-running series will be happy to know lots more is coming.

More Than One Dragon Quest Project In the Works

Square Enix veteran and producer, Yosuke Saito, recently confirmed that after a brief stint away from the series, he is now back in charge of Dragon Quest. While speaking to this, he teased “various projects” that will make people go “woah.”

“The 40th anniversary year of Dragon Quest is finally here! 40 years… that’s amazing,” said the Square Enix producer via Gematsu. “Personally, after finishing my role as producer on Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and stepping away from the Dragon Quest team, I returned in April 2024 as the lead on Dragon Quest titles due to organizational restructuring. I’m currently in the middle of developing various projects, so I think there will be a lot more I can share. It’s the kind of thing that makes you go, ‘Wooooooah!’… I’ll do my best, so please give me your support!”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease, which is obviously light on salient details. To this end, we have no idea what to expect from these projects or when to expect them. It is also unclear if Dragon Quest XII is included in these “various projects,” or excluded. We also don’t know when that is coming. Right now, Dragon Quest fans are missing finer details, but it sounds like there is plenty to be excited about.

