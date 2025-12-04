5 Relaxing Indie Games to Play When You Just Need to Shut Off Your Brain

There’s something to be said for past-paced, challenging gameplay. Whether it’s your favorite FPS or a tough open-world RPG, many gamers love something that requires focus and effort. But sometimes, life gets stressful. Maybe it’s the holiday season or a busy time at work or school, but for whatever reason, sometimes, you don’t want to play a game that makes you think or react quickly. That’s where slower-paced, so-called cozy games come in. And in my opinion, indie devs are putting out some of the best ones that are perfect for when you want to relax, not struggle, with your game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes a game relaxing will depend on what you’re looking for. Some of us love a farming sim, while others prefer a narrative-driven visual novel for their gaming downtime. As a big fan of the cozy gaming space, especially indie cozy games, I’ve played a lot of these relaxing games when I need to take a break from life and shut off my brain. So, I’m here to recommend some of the best chill games to play when you just want to relax for a while.

5) Coffee Talk

Image courtesy of Toge Productions

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Price: $12.99

This visual novel game is last on the list for two reasons. First, it’s the one you’ve most likely already heard of. And second, as a visual novel, it does require a good bit of reading. Depending on how you prefer to relax, this could feel like work. But if you enjoy books and combining a good story with very light gaming elements, Coffee Talk just might be the perfect fit.

In this game, you are a barista in a nighttime cafe frequented by all sorts of fantasy beings. You listen to their stories as they unfold night after night, while also filling their drink orders. The drink-making mechanic is simple and straightforward, with just enough to make you feel engaged while the story unfolds. Best of all, if you like this one, there’s Coffee Talk 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly to roll into next, with the new Coffee Talk Tokyo out in 2026 as well.

4) Kokoro Kitchen

Screenshot by ComicBook

Platform(s): PC

Price: $11.99

Lemon Cake fans, this one is for you. As a cooking sim lover, I’ve had my eye on Kokoro Kitchen for a while, and it has quickly become my new obsession. It does have some time management elements, with food that burns if left on the stove too long and customers who’ll run out of patience. For some, that could make it more stressful than relaxing. But for others, it’s just the right amount of challenge to keep you engaged while settling into the cooking sim routine.

In Kokoro Kitchen, you run an Asian-inspired restaurant where you prep and cook a variety of delicious dishes. The food art in this 3D restaurant sim is gorgeous, and each recipe you unlock gives you more beautiful art to look at. As you play, you meet new customers and slowly uncover the story of the restaurant’s past. It’s pretty chill for a management sim, with generous customer patience and time to rescue dishes before they burn.

3) Minami Lane

Image courtesy of Doot, Bliploop, Zakku, and Wholesome Games Presents

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Price: $4.99 (also included in Xbox Game Pass Premium)

This game is short and sweet with a pricetag to match. This microgame tasks you with building up a small community, meeting certain goals for each level. It’s got a nice, slow pace and soothing music and artwork. Petting cats is not only an option, but it also offers actual in-game benefits. There is some strategy to it, but it’s light and easy to learn. The point-and-click gameplay means you don’t have to put a lot of thought into memorizing controls, either.

Minami Lane is a management sim with a twist. You manage a street, placing shops and altering their offerings to suit the residents. Each day comes with new twists, delivered via the daily newspaper. But despite working to satisfy a variety of customers, the game has a perfectly relaxed vibe that’s perfect for when you need a chill gameplay experience.

2) Cinnabunny

Image courtesy of Reky Studios

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch

Price: $24.99

When I first came across this game, I knew I had to try it out. A life sim where you bake, but you’re also an adorable 3D rendered bunny? Count me all the way in. And unlike so many cozy games in recent years, Cinnabunny lived up to my expectations. If you enjoy a slow-paced life sim with light farming elements and plenty of recipes to unlock, this one is a must-play.

Cinnabunny may have a relaxed pace, but there’s still plenty to do. It has RPG elements with various skills like mushroom foraging and mining to level up over time. Each day, you bake goods to sell or gift, collect ingredients and items, and work to make enough money to bring your whole rabbit family to a new life. And did I mention you get to custom-design your very own bunny avatar? This game is a delight on PC, and as of December 11th, 2025, it’s available on Switch and Switch 2 as well.

1) Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends

Image courtesy of Catch & Release, LLC and Humble Games

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Price: $14.99

Let’s say you love cute games and food, but not necessarily the cooking sim vibes. Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends might be a perfect fit. In this game, the sushi makes itself, and your job is to serve. The sushi serving is more of a puzzle where you match customer orders to what’s on the conveyor belt. It does require a bit of speed, but it’s still wholesome and relaxing compared to faster-paced RPGs and shooters.

In Rolling Hills, you play as Sushi Bot, a robot with a dream of making sushi. It has adorable 3D art, and rolling around town as a robot in and of itself might heal you. But the game also has a heartwarming storyline where you help out various townspeople, growing your restaurant and the local village at the same time. Part life sim, part time management game, this one is perfect for shutting off your brain and enjoying some good, cozy fun.

What’s your favorite game to play when you just need to unwind? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!