2 Classic Baldur’s Gate Games Just Got Their First Update In 8 Years

These days, new games tend to get pretty frequent patches, at least at first. Whether they’re strictly to fix bugs and improve performance or larger updates to add new content, regular updates are pretty common for games these days. But in the case of classic games, even those with more recent remasters or re-releases, updates tend to be infrequent, if they happen at all. That’s why many D&D fans were surprised and delighted to see a fresh wave of updates for 2 classic Baldur’s Gate games, as well as Icewind Dale.

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Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2, and Icewind Dale saw updated Enhanced Editions arrive on PC and mobile in 2012, 2013, and 2014 respectively. Following launch, the game’s got a few more patches to iron out the bugs. In fact, developer Beamdog continues to drop occasional improvements for the PC versions of these titles. But those who wanted to take Baldur’s Gate 1 & 2 or Icewind Dale on the go with their iPhone or iPad haven’t seen an update since 2018. Until now. On April 16th, Beamdog confirmed a major iOS update for the mobile versions of all 3 of these classic Dungeons & Dragons video games.

Image courtesy of BioWare

Many fans of the old-school Baldur’s Gate and D&D games no doubt played them on PC. After all, that’s where D&D video games got their start. But the Enhanced Editions of Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2, and Icewind Dale are all available on mobile devices and consoles, as well. But it’s been quite some time since the iOS versions of any of these games have seen major updates, even as the games got patched for PC. Now, players on iOS will finally see these games in their best, most current state.

Specifically, the Apple updates for all 3 classic D&D titles will bring them up to par with Version 2.6, which is already available for PC and Android. These changes include new character voice lines, 11 new character portraits, and new translations. Of course, the patches also brought in a number of bug fixes that have been sorely missed on iOS until now. The patches are available in Public Beta for now, with the full rollout coming at a later date. If you want to check out the changes early, you can opt into the public beta by checking out the TestFlight invite in the Beamdog forums.

Image courtesy of Beamdog

This update also gives users access to game data files, which means it will be much easier to bring in custom content. In other words, you’ll be able to install mods for these classic D&D games on iOS devices, just like you can on PC. If you’re a big fan of using mods in your RPGs, this is excellent news.

The Enhanced Editions of Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2, and Icewind Dale are available on the Apple App Store for a one-time purchase of $9.99 each. And now that this update is finally on the way, the games will once again be in line with the versions available for PC and Android users.

Do you like to play classic games like Baldur’s Gate on mobile when the option is available? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!