10 Best Dungeons & Dragons Video Games (That You Can Still Play)

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 soared to impressive new heights in terms of popularity, video games based on Dungeons & Dragons have long been a mainstay of gaming. From the original Baldur’s Gate to spinoffs and more, there is truly a dragon’s hoard of D&D games to discover. But how do you know which ones are worth your time and which to skip? Well, we’re taking a look at the Metacritic scores of every game out there to help highlight the top 10 best Dungeons & Dragons video games of all time. From Game of the Year contenders to solid story arcs, these games have plenty to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the purposes of this list, we’re mostly sticking to games that are officially D&D branded and/or set in the D&D universe, but we’re throwing in a few spinoffs like Pathfinder for good measure.

Dragonshard

Gameplay in D&D: Dragonshard

Release Year: 2005

Metacritic Score: 80

Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard released for PC in 2005. The game features a combination of roleplay and strategy elements, bringing the D&D setting of Eberron to life. Like many of the best D&D games, Dragonshard lets you customize your party composition and even impact the story based on which faction you side with.

Though it has the lowest Metacritic score on the list, it nevertheless earns a place among the best Dungeons & Dragons video games. Dragonshard is a bit trickier to get ahold of than more recent titles, but you can still play it on PC thanks to the Good Old Game (GOG) Preservation Program or by snagging a used physical copy.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

The cover art for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Release Year: 2021

Metacritic Score: 83

Yes, Pathfinder is a spinoff system based on an older version of Dungeons & Dragons. Yes, we’re including it on the list anyway due to it being a pretty solid game that offers the RPG elements D&D fans are looking for, just with a slightly different flavor.

Set in Pathfinder‘s world of Glarion, Wrath of the Righteous earns its 83 Metacritic rating with a rich, in-depth story, challenging combat, and choices that actually matter. For those looking for a game that feels like playing a truly epic TTRPG campaign, Path of the Righteous will deliver. It is available on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Icewind Dale

Screenshot from the Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition

Release Year: 2000 (Enhanced Edition 2014)

Metacritic Score: 87

Icewind Dale is set in the familiar Forgotten Realms campaign region from Dungeons & Dragons and uses the rules from 2nd edition. The game received critical praise upon release thanks to its strong setting, great musical score and sound effects, and the D&D 2e-accurate combat. Gamers looking for an old school D&D experience in video game form still rave about this game, which was re-released in its Enhanced Edition form in 2014.

Though the game shares a name with the novels by R.A. Salvatore, the plot is different, ensuring a fresh experience for gamers familiar with the series. Like Dragonshard, the original Icewind Dale is only available on PC. However, the more recent Enhanced Edition release makes it easier to grab right from Steam, or as a console port for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles. You can even enjoy cross-platform multiplayer, something Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are still waiting on.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

One of the iconic boss battles in Dark Alliance

Release Year: 2001

Metacritic Score: 87

Dark Alliance was my personal introduction to the world of Dungeons & Dragons, so I was pleased to see its Metacritic score earns it a spot on this list. That said, this game takes a gentler approach in terms of D&D rules and mechanics – it’s much more of a video game with D&D flavor than a true translation of the TTRPG experience. Nevertheless, for those looking for a solid dungeon-crawling, combat-rich RPG with a solid pace and couch co-op options, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is still a solid option. It’s (loosely) based on 3rd edition rules and set in the Forgotten Realms, as the Baldur’s Gate title suggests.

Originally released for PS5 and Xbox 360, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance received a port to modern consoles in 2021. So, it’s readily available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and even Nintendo Switch, as well as PC.

Lords of Waterdeep

Screenshot from Lords of Waterdeep on iOS

Release Year: 2013

Metacritic Rating: 90

This is an unusual one, as Lords of Waterdeep is a mobile port of the D&D board game of the same name. Surprisingly enough, critics adored this mobile version of the game, saying it’s a faithful adaptation of the beloved board game. As the title suggests, Lords of Waterdeep takes place in the D&D city of Waterdeep, with players taking on the role of secret society lords who run the city. It’s got a turn-based strategy gaming setup, where players send adventurers out to do their bidding to expand their city and become the ruler of Waterdeep.

The D&D Lords of Waterdeep app features both single-player and multiplayer modes, with in-game chat to help players communicate. And believe it or not, you can still buy it from the app store to this day.

Planescape Torment

Screenshot from the Enhanced Edition of Planescape Torment

Release Year: 1999 (Enhanced Edition 2017)

Metacritic Rating: 91

The original release of Planescape Torment boasts an impressive Universal Acclaim level Metacritic rating from both critics and users. Reviews as recent as last year still give this one a 10/10, saying it’s one of the best RPGs ever made. Set in the dark fantasy city of Sigil, Planescape Torment is both story-rich and tactically interesting, earning it an RPG of the Year award from multiple outlets upon release.

The 2017 Enhanced Edition loses a few points, as remakes often do, but still holds up as a solid homage to the original. It is easily available to play on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Some platforms sell it in a bundle with Icewind Dale.

Baldur’s Gate

Gameplay screenshot from Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition

Release Year: 1998 (Enhanced Edition 2013)

Metacritic Rating: 91

The original Baldur’s Gate game remains popular even today, with many gamers saying it still holds up despite the aging mechanics. At the time of release, critics agreed this video game take on D&D feels closer than ever to the experience of sitting around a table with friends. It does follow the rules for 2nd edition D&D fairly closely, with all the graphics and soundscape enhancements you expect in a video game rendition.

The OG Baldur’s Gate is available in the remastered Enhanced Edition, which came out in 2013. You can grab it on PC via Steam or as part of a bundle with Baldur’s Gate 2 on Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Neverwinter Nights

Gameplay screenshot from Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition

Release Year: 2002 (Enhanced Edition 2018)

Metacritic Rating: 91

Neverwinter Nights is a lengthy entry in the D&D video game pantheon, offering around 60-80 hours of gameplay. It’s set in the Forgotten Realms, primarily centered on the city of Neverwinter, and brings players into an expansive adventure. The game features both a single-player and multiplayer mode, though you’ll need to grab the Enhanced Edition to take advantage of co-op these days. The original storyline, which was highly praised upon release, returns in the remastered version.

The Enhanced Edition of Neverwinter Nights is available on PC via Steam, as well as across various console ports. The console versions weren’t particularly well-received, but the PC update retains a Very Positive rating on Steam. It adds new features, plus brings back everything from the Diamond Edition of the original.

Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadow of Amn

Baldur’s gate 2 gameplay screenshot

Release Year: 2000 (Enhanced Edition 2013)

Metacritic Rating: 95

Yes, Baldur’s Gate 2 is 25 years old, but it’s still a title worth resisting for true Dungeons & Dragons fans. This sequel to the original Baldur’s Gate slightly outdid its predecessor, with many critics raving about how much it felt like “playing through a pen and paper fantasy campaign.” The storytelling here is the primary draw these days, though the graphics and sound impressed at the time. The adventure

You can still revisit Baldur’s Gate 2 via its Enhanced Edition on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. This version includes the original Shadow of Amn campaign, plus the Throne of Bhaal DLC and more. On console, it’s typically sold in a bundle with Baldur’s Gate.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Druids abound in Baldur’s gate 3

Release Year: 2024

Metacritic Rating: 96

Game of the Year winning icon Baldur’s Gate 3 tops the list with its impressive 96 Metacritic score. I hardly need to tell you that Larian’s take on a Dungeons & Dragons video game is a masterpiece full of choices-matter storytelling, compelling characters, and dice rolls.

If you’re looking for a D&D game and you haven’t played this one, get a copy ASAP. Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.