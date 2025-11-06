Can You Change Your Weapon in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment?

The latest Hyrule Warriors game has arrived, bringing us the first canon official story in the series. This prequel tells the tale of the Imprisoning War, with Zelda finding herself in the midst of a struggle in the ancient past. Age of Imprisonment brings back many features from the previous Hyrule Warriors games, but with a few updates and improvements. One change with this newest entry impacts how you change weapons.

As you complete missions in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, you’ll acquire materials and new weapons. You can upgrade weapons and even scrap them for material at the Weapon Research Base to improve the strength of your go-to team of warriors. But it’s not immediately clear how to swap out weapons, especially since not every character has the option to mix it up. Here’s what you need to know about changing weapons in Age of Imprisonment, including which characters can and can’t swap out their default.

How to Change Your Character’s Weapon in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Although you can swap between characters at any time during a mission, weapons can only be changed before selecting your next task from the Hyrule map. And not every character can swap out their weapon, so this can be extra confusing early on. Here’s how to make it happen before your next big battle.

To switch weapons for eligible characters, head to the main map screen. Then, hit the + button to open the menu. From there, go to the Allies tab. Select the character whose weapon you want to swap, then scroll down to the Weapon section of their details.

Press A on the weapon. If that character can equip a different weapon, doing this will pull up the list of available weapons that you can select. Hovering over each weapon will bring up its details. If a weapon is already equipped to another character, their face will show up in the bottom left for each weapon in the list. From this screen, you can select a new weapon from the list and equip it to that character by pressing A again.

If a character can’t swap weapons, you will instead just see the details for their weapon, rather than a list of new options.

All Characters With Fixed Weapons That Can’t Be Changed in Age of Imprisonment

Although many of the 28 playable characters in Age of Imprisonment can swap out their weapons, some have a fixed, permanent weapon selected. You can upgrade those weapons as normal at the Weapons Research Base, but you can’t swap them out from the menu. For the most part, this applies to major characters like Zelda, Rauru, and the Sages, while more minor warriors can use a variety of weapons.

The characters who can’t swap weapons in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment are:

Ardi – Scimitar of the Seven only

Agraston – Boulder Breaker only

Calamo – Wanderer’s Sword only

Mineru – Royal Mace only

Rauru – Spear of Light only

Qia – Lightscale Trident only

Raphica – Great Eagle Bow only

Zelda – Blade of Light only

All other playable characters should be able to swap out applicable weapon types by heading to the weapons menu as noted above.

