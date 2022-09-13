Nintendo Switch Getting 4 Popular Resident Evil Games

Capcom has announced that four beloved games in the Resident Evil series are finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. For the most part, the entire Resident Evil series is already playable on Switch. However, many of the more recent installments in the franchise have foregone releases on this platform over the past couple of years. Luckily for Switch owners, this is finally about to change in the near future.

Announced to coincide with today's new Direct, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village are all heading to Nintendo Switch. These titles will begin arriving next month when Resident Evil Village becomes the first game of the bunch to land on Switch. Release dates and windows for the other three titles haven't been given just yet. What has been confirmed, though, is that all four of these Resident Evil games will be strictly playable through the Cloud. This means that players will need to stream the games to their Switch rather than natively downloading them to the console.

Welcome to the family, #NintendoSwitch.



Resident Evil 2, 3, 7, and Village Cloud are coming to Nintendo Switch beginning with Resident Evil Village this October! pic.twitter.com/yQN6697gMh — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 13, 2022

As mentioned, perhaps the biggest deal about Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village coming to Nintendo Switch is that it makes virtually the entire mainline series accessible on the platform. For a prolonged period of time, games like Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and numerous other spin-offs have been on Switch. And while other entries like Resident Evil: Code Veronica seem like they won't get ported to Switch any time soon, it's still great to see that Capcom has made a concentration to make this franchise so easily playable. In a time where many other games from the past are still stranded on older platforms, these continued ports are very much welcome.

