Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Adding Local Versus Mode and Other New Features

A new update has been announced for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which will offer a mix of new content as well as several quality of life improvements. The update will be arriving on April 16th, and will see changes made to several games. Most notably, a versus mode has been added for all games (minus The Punisher), allowing players to compete locally, rather than just online. Players will even be able to set victory conditions from the menu. This should be a huge blessing for local tournaments, and fans are already celebrating that particular inclusion.

The new versus mode would be big enough on its own, but Capcom is adding a lot more content this week. Following the update, X-Men vs. Street Fighter players will be able to select between multiple versions of the game: 960910, 961004, and 961023. Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will also have a second resolution option. New menu button settings will be added in this update, allowing players to prevent the menu from accidentally being opened in the middle of a match. Last but not least, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection will be getting new music remixes from CAP-JAMS, and players will be able to check out new art created by Shinkiro. A trailer for the update can be found below.

So far, reception to the announcement has been very positive. Since the game launched last year, many fans were not expecting to see anything additional announced by Capcom. Some are still holding out hope that we could see more games added to the collection through DLC, and there are still requests being made for cross-play between the various platforms. However, this is a great set of new content, and it’s free to all players, which is even better. Whether or not this leads to more remains to be seen.

Some fans are hoping that the addition of new art and music is an indication that a wholly-new Marvel vs. Capcom game is in development. The 2 companies have pulled out all the stops promoting this collection and building awareness around its release, and that seems to bode well for the future. The last new game in the series was 2017’s Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, which wasn’t well-received by the fan community. Capcom has hinted that reception to the collection could lead to a new series entry, but we’ll have to wait and see if that actually pans out.

For now, fans of the Marvel vs. Capcom series will have to settle for the current collection, and all of its upcoming features. This update will be available on all of the current platforms for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

