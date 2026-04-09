14 Years Later, This Fighting Game Is Still Going Strong

When you consider how many Fighting Games have released over the last two decades, you can identify the ones with long-lasting impact easily. Some fighting games from even as far back as the 90’s arcade era are still heavily played today by dedicated audiences. However, one title from this storied genre has been the best modern example of a fighting game that can stand the test of time, even receiving updates almost a dozen years past its initial release.

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As and adopt live service models more and more, it’s easy to see why some fans of the genre stick with older games. Titles like 2013’s Killer Instinct or Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 may not have as big of audiences as Street Fighter 6 or Mortal Kombat 1, but the fans they have are oftentimes much more loyal. When you combine the appeal original players had with fresh content updates even several years later, you can create a recipe for a positive community that outlasts the genre’s usual issues.

Courtesy of Hidden Variable Studios

Despite being released in 2012, Skullgirls 2nd Encore has been getting updates through 2024, with the official launch of its Season 1 Pass that added four new characters to the game. Skullgirls is a fighting game with expertly drawn 2D animation, using a cartoon and noir aesthetic to craft incredibly expressive and memorable fighters. This game’s unique approach to mechanics and tag team building make it unlike any other fighting game, with its growth only increasing since its first ever DLC expansion.

Many diehard fighting game fans have praised Skullgirls for its approach to characters, with each fighter having almost a completely unique style of fighting from one another. No two combatants in this game are the same, with each possessing their own combo structure, assists, and other techniques exclusive to them. With players being able to choose whether to have one supercharged character, two coordinated fighters, or a team of three, this added layers of interesting complexity to the game.

Players are still finding new ways to explore Skullgirls‘ systems, especially with balance updates and four characters to add to that experience. Unique team combinations are part of the fun of Skullgirls, an element of the game you can almost see as inspirations for Invincible Vs., 2XKO, or Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls coming out this year. The rollback netcode of Skullgirls is heavily refined too, giving players great online connectivity to train and grow better at the game together.

Internal Changes Throughout This Fighting Game’s Life Cycle Have Kept It Alive

Courtesy of Future Club

The netcode of Skullgirls helped it thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic, as its online functionality was ahead of its time compared to other fighting games at the time. That being said, internal changes in the team behind Skullgirls helped it grow the most, allowing for the DLC that would happen over a decade past the first release. Originally made by Reverge Labs, Skullgirls 2nd Encore was inspired largely by Capcom’s Darkstalkers series, with distribution helped by Konami when it eventually got published.

However, in 2012, Reverge laid off everyone involved with Skullgirls development team after the larger Autumn Games group was hit with a series of lawsuits related to another game — Def Jam Rapstar. The Skullgirls team continued to support the fighting game by reforming as Lab Zero Games, continuing work on DLC content, from new color palettes for characters to new voice packs and other content. While Skullgirls would gain recognition through competitive events and community outreach, it began to fade from public view until 2020.

During this time, Lab Zero Games’ internal structure changed again with the resignation of controversial lead designer Mike “Mike Z” Zaimont, who faced multiple charges of misconduct. Following this departure, Autumn Games and Hidden Variable Studios cut ties with Lab Zero Games, but continued to work with original developers after Zaimont fired all remaining staff. Former Lab Zero Games developers would later join together and form the indie studio Future Club, which continues to work on Skullgirls in association with Autumn Games to deliver new content.

Fast-Paced Tag Team Battles & Impressive Hand Drawn Visuals Have Created An Extremely Loyal Audience

Courtesy of Future Club

The quality of Skullgirls has not dipped despite the changes behind the scenes, mainly because the original developers are still hard at work refining the game to be its best self. Future Club’s DLC has been stellar, earning tons of praise for each character they’ve released. In 2026, Skullgirls 2nd Encore remains one of the most consistent games in the genre, with impressive visuals and chaotic tag team combat that has never been compromised since its release.

Without any significant shifts to gameplay, players who truly love Skullgirls‘ systems have stuck with the game over the years, forming a strong community of dedicated fans. As Future Club teases a 5th DLC character in Skullgirls 2nd Encore‘s future, it’s unlikely that this game will slow down anytime soon, even as new fighting games continue to release.

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