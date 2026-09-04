Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Does Something I Wish More Metroidvania Games Would Do

The excitement behind Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is only growing ahead of its October 2026 release date, with new gameplay details revealing more of the title’s content. According to a recent trailer at Sony’s State of Play, and some previews from different sources, players are quickly discovering that Belmont’s Curse‘s design is far more akin to older Castlevania entries, using RPG systems at its core. In an era of very similar Metroidvanias, this approach is a breath of fresh air that many are ready to explore.

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Already, players have noticed that protagonist Rose Belmont in Belmont’s Curse has access to tools both familiar and new to the series. For example, players can use Rose’s signature whip chain to latch onto hook points on the map, using them to swing and platform to other areas of Dracula’s Castle. This combination of old and modern ideas adds to the evolved feeling of this Castlevania game, a sentiment that is reflected in other gameplay features shown so far.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse’s Progression Seems More Dynamic Than Other Genre Titles

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The most impressive part of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, at least to me, seems to be how the game is handling the player’s power growing compared to other Metroidvanias. In many other titles in the game, the standard loop is you starting in a wide open map, with some areas locked off until you unlock a certain ability. Typically guarded behind a big boss, this ability is a static new skill that changes your game immediately upon obtaining it, without really affecting your combat style beyond giving you a new tool to play with.

Belmont’s Curse offers a different approach to progression, instead letting you customize your play style more than the game requires. Although there are some abilities you undoubtedly need to reach new places, you also level up from simple exploration and facing off against enemies. Progress isn’t tied to a static upgrade you find with a certain boss, as you instead have opportunities to experiment and grow outside your main mission. Growth isn’t set by arbitrary numbers or statistics either, as you can see legitimate improvements in your skills over time.

This is experienced the most through the Relics and Arcana you obtain as you go through Belmont’s Curse, which have passive bonuses and offensive spells respectively. Much like other modern Metroidvanias, such as Hollow Knight Silksong or Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse uses Relics and Arcana to facilitate “builds” for players to personalize as they go through the game. By mixing and matching what Arcana and Relics you use, alongside several unique weapons with their own play style, you can personalize your adventure in exciting ways.

Slot Relics & Arcana Card Abilities Add Far Greater Customization Features To Belmont’s Curse

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Relics provide passive bonuses to combat and exploration, and are gained when you complete various challenges or find them as loot in Belmont’s Curse. Oftentimes, you’ll gain a new Relic by finishing an optional platforming section, gaining a new way to adjust your gameplay in an interesting way. You can only have three Relics equipped at a time, giving you plenty of space to adjust how you play. For example, Rose Belmont can get a Relic that restores her health every time she opens a chest, but only when she has it equipped.

Yet, even Relics are very similar to what other Metroidvanias have done before, especially those that emphasize static upgrades and progression over customized player freedoms. This is why Arcana Tarot cards are so interesting in Belmont’s Curse, as they actively get stronger with the player as you progress. Arcana cards are spells that Rose typically gets when she defeats a powerful boss, with the magic itself reflecting one of that enemy’s attacks. One such Arcana is the Holy Cross, an ability signature to Castlevania from past titles.

Players can use Holy Cross like a new ability at any time, with the skill consuming Mana and unlocking new paths like you’d expect out of a Metroidvania. However, you can also “level up” these Arcana by completing Works of Mercy, or specific challenges tied to the Arcana’s use. A great example of this is with Holy Cross, which has three Works of Mercy tied to finding different whip-type weapons, killing enemies with whip attacks, and using the Holy Cross to kill multiple enemies in a single throw.

For each Works of Mercy you do, you gain a Blessing that upgrades the Arcana tied to them. Earning and assigning Blessings to Arcana will unlock Gifts for that spell, expanding what it is capable of doing during combat. For Holy Cross, one Gift is being able to throw a second Cross with every throw, increasing the number of projectiles you use against enemies. Blessings don’t have to be spent in a set path either, as you can unlock whatever new abilities you want your favorite Arcana spells to have.

Player Expression Beyond Discovering Unchanging Skills Calls Back To Castlevania’s RPG Roots

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Having an entire library of Relics, Arcana, and Gifts to improve Arcana truly creates an almost endless number of builds for you to try in Belmont’s Curse. This makes the game feel more like an RPG rather than a Metroidvania at times, with players choosing to go through the game using their preferred Relics or Arcana. The unlocked skills surrounding each gives players some much-needed variety, rather than large fanfare over an unlocked ability that never really changes from the start of the game to its end.

Leveling up, customizing your build, and changing your play style to match your preferences feels like Castlevania at its best, after a long period of absence. Although some Relics and Arcana are likely locked until much later in the game, the amount of ways you’re able to modify your experience is astounding, especially for a modern Metroidvania. Hopefully, all these systems make Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse a true return to form for the franchise, encouraging endless replays to discover new ways to play.