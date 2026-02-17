Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Is Not Fooling Anyone

During the February 2026 Sony State of Play, Konami’s surprise announcement of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse showed off an impressive looking game befitting of the series’ 40th anniversary. However, some details within the Castlevania title’s trailer left out some crucial context, including story elements hardcore fans would definitely be interested in. Despite the name drop of an important figure in Castlevania‘s history, Konami’s attempts to hide its latest protagonist won’t work against the veterans who’ve explored Dracula’s Castle more times than they can count.

From Leon and Richter Belmont to Dracula’s son Alucard, Castlevania‘s playable characters are integral to the games they are a part of. Even in spin-offs or crossovers, these characters shine as the aspect of a new Castlevania players look to the most, especially if they are long-time series fans. Given the presence of Castlevania characters in the popular Netflix show, as well as in games like Dead Cells and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse‘s protagonist is being added to a line-up of famous figures from gaming history.

The Protagonist Of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Seems To Be The Daughter Of Trevor Belmont

From the start, the protagonist of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is clearly a member of the Belmont family, with the long ancestry of monster slayers returning again front and center. A letter from the church and royal king of France seems to have been delivered to Trevor Belmont, a well-known figure of the Belmont family who starred in Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse. This moment in the trailer comes after extensive gameplay, but with a protagonist that doesn’t resemble Trevor’s appearance at all from the game he was in.

Creative liberties with the character for the Netflix show could be responsible, but later footage in the trailer itself suggests that another character may be taking the role as the Belmont’s chief vampire hunter. Trevor Belmont, shown briefly in Castlevania: Belmont Curse‘s trailer, seems to have aged significantly, sporting gray hair, a large scar, and an aged look that supports him perhaps taking a step back. Meanwhile, another figure behind him has orange hair behind a hood covering most of their features.

The shots we see in the trailer depict a slimmer character with long, braided hair effortlessly defeating monster after monster in a corrupted Paris and Notre Dame. This could suggest that the protagonist might be Trevor’s successor, an offspring who continues the Belmont name as the game’s title would suggest. While the Netflix show isn’t “canon” in the strictest sense, fans of that Castlevania may point out that this character’s hair closely resembles Sypha Belnades, the Speaker mage who had a child with Trevor after her, Trevor, and Alucard defeated Dracula and other evils.

An Older Castlevania Character May Have Been Re-Imagined For This Modern Title

The protagonist of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse closely resembles that of Sonia Belmont, the first vampire hunter of the storied family clan according to past games. This figure was once a playable face of the series in Castlevania Legends, a title released for the Game Boy in 1997. Sonia was also set to star in a leading role once again in Castlevania: Resurrection, a game for the Dreamcast that was cancelled before it could be released.

While featured in crossovers in games like Vampire Survivors, Sonia has mostly been absent from Castlevania beyond a character known to hardcore fans. It is incredibly likely that Belmont’s Curse re-imagined the character, bringing them back into the modern day and out of obscurity. Sonia could be the name Trevor chose for his daughter to honor the first Belmont, or this could be an entirely new take on Sonia that inserts her into Castlevania history definitively from here on.

Sonia Belmont’s Return Signals An Incredible Journey Throughout Notre Dame & Dracula’s Castle

Sonia Belmont was already an incredibly underrated character largely forgotten in Castlevania‘s lore, so her return does wonders for new and old fans alike. With the popularity of Trevor Belmont increasing from the Netflix show, Sonia’s newfound connection to Trevor builds a great synergy between fans of the games and those who fell in love with Castlevania through other media. This creates the largest audience possible for Belmont’s Curse before its release this year, making it perhaps 2026’s most exciting Metroidvania.

With stellar and fluid gameplay crafted by developers Evil Empire, Sonia’s journey seems to be a classic gothic adventure that combines the series grim world building with intense action and exploration. Given Evil Empire’s success with Dead Cells and a fantastic Castlevania collaboration within that roguelike, it seems like Sonia might be part of the most exciting game in the series yet. Even if Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse tries to hide its protagonist, Konami’s clues point to a celebratory return sure to entice fans to a new adventure.

What do you think about Sonia Belmont returning for Belmont's Curse?