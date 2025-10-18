Konami Accidentally Made One of the Best Castlevania Games 22 Years Ago

While some franchises from the early days of gaming remain fond memories, Castlevania has stood the test of time. This gothic franchise began way back in 1986 with the original Castlevania, and though new titles have slowed down in recent years, the series is still very much alive today. With over 30 games in the franchise, some have landed better than others. But almost no one, even Konami, expected Aria of Sorrow to be among the best games in the franchise’s history.

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow originally released in May 2003 and sold quite poorly in Japan. Thankfully, the game was already slated to release in North America, so it got the chance to test out the Western market. And here, it performed better than Konami could’ve dreamed, given its measly sales in Japan. Though the original release for the Game Boy Advance, Aria of Sorrow saw a multiplatform re-release in 2021, bringing it to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the Castlevania Advance Collection. But what exactly made this Game Boy Advance title such a hit?

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow Has Been Compared to The Franchise’s Best-Ever Release

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow is considered one of the main series Castlevania games, and it was the last one to release for the Game Boy Advance. It sees players step into the role of Soma Cruz, a teenager on a mission to stop dark forces from inheriting Dracula’s power. The game introduced some new features to the franchise, while also retaining the gothic vibes and stunning visuals that players love from prior installments.

Like many prior games in the series, it is a 2D side-scrolling platformer with action-adventure and RPG-style gameplay elements. It also brings us back to the setting of Dracula’s castle, but gives the game a more contemporary look with its modern setting and clothing styles. That change from the medieval setting, along with some new elements introduced to the game, could have spelled disaster for Aria of Sorrow. But instead, it became a hit.

Despite its poor sales in Japan, Aria of Sorrow was incredibly well received by critics and fans in the West. It has been compared favorably to Castlevania: Symphony of Night, which is often considered the best game in the series. On Metacritic, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow received an impressive 91 Metascore. Fans have weighed in with similar feelings, landing it at a generally favorable 8.8 User Score.

Some critics even go beyond calling it one of the best Castlevania games to say it may be one of the best titles ever released on the Game Boy Advance, period. It has been praised for its Tactical Soul mechanic, along with solid gameplay controls and impressive graphics. And of course, the story is well worth experiencing, landing this game solidly among the top games in the Castlevania franchise.

The Love Lives On, As This Iconic Castlevania Title Has Seen Multiple Re-Releases

As a Game Boy Advance release, Aria of Sorrow could’ve faded into memory. After all, there is no shortage of newer Castlevania titles for players to sink their teeth into. But the game has stayed relevant all these years in part thanks to a sequel and a handful of re-releases. The game’s direct follow-up, Dawn of Sorrow, came out in 2005. While not quite as solid as the first game, this continuation of Soma Cruz’s story was still pretty good, and it certainly kept the games at top of mind.

Since its original release, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow has been re-released on modern platforms a few different times. It received a 2006 re-release in 2006 as part of the Castlevania: Double Pack and even got a scaled-down mobile adaptation for European gamers. But the most relevant re-release will be the aforementioned 2021 re-release for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Castlevania Advance Collection brings together all three of the Game Boy Advance titles in the series, including the critically acclaimed Aria of Sorrow.

Clearly, Aria of Sorrow exceeded expectations and remains popular with Castlevania fans to this day. With the re-release, it’s easy enough to pick up even if you don’t still have your old Game Boy Advance at hand. And it’s well worth going back for, whether you missed it or simply want to experience it again.

Have you played Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow?