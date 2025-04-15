Vampire Survivors Developer Explains How Its Square Enix Collaboration Came Together

Over the last few years, Vampire Survivors has featured collaborations with a number of other video games. Some of these partnerships have been complete no-brainers, like last year’s crossover with Castlevania. Others have been a little more unusual though, and that’s definitely the case for the game’s latest collaboration. Last week, Poncle Games revealed a partnership with Square Enix, which saw the addition of a bunch of content based on SaGa: Emerald Beyond. The announcement was not what anyone was expecting, and Poncle has now offered a little more insight into how the collaboration came together.

In a newly shared video, Vampire Survivors creator Luca Galante revealed that SaGa: Emerald Beyond producer Masanori Ichikawa first reached out to him. Initially, Galante was unsure the email was actually legitimate. Inside, the marketing team had sent an animated gif depicting the SaGa characters in a game similar to Vampire Survivors. This prompted discussions about a collaboration, which inevitably led to the free Emerald Diorama content! The video shared by Poncle can be found below.

The SaGa franchise has been around since 1989, and while it doesn’t have the same name recognition as a lot of other RPG franchises, it does have a passionate following. Galante apparently counts himself among those fans, and has drawn influence from the games. In fact, Vampire Survivors already featured some subtle references to the series, which Galante incorrectly assumed fans wouldn’t pick up on. However, the collaboration allowed the creator to add more specific details, such as Ameya’s ability to befriend cats, which make her grow stronger.

Following Galante’s comments, it makes a little more sense why this first collaboration with Square Enix featured SaGa, as opposed to a more popular franchise like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest. It will also be interesting to see if this leads to more in the future. When Poncle first began working with Konami, the team added content based on Contra, before adding Castlevania later in the year. It’s possible we could see something similar with another Square Enix franchise, but that’s just speculation at this time. At the very least, it shows that Vampire Survivors is getting a lot of attention from major players in the video game industry. That could mean more collaborations with companies that haven’t had content in Vampire Survivors just yet.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Vampire Survivors, but Galante has hinted at future plans. Last year, the creator seemed to be teasing a collaboration with Baldur’s Gate 3, but nothing has come of that, as of this writing. Of course, last week’s update shows that Poncle Games will continue to support Vampire Survivors with original content on top of all these collaborations. That should ensure that all of the game’s fans remain happy!

Have you had a chance to check out the latest Vampire Survivors collaboration? What future collaborations are you still hoping to see?