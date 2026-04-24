How Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Became a Classic Game in Just 12 Months

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the inaugural game from Sandfall Interactive, a team founded by former Ubisoft game developer Guillaume Broche. Looking to make an AAA-style RPG in the vein of classic Final Fantasy games on an indie budget, the team went to work refining the mechanics of the genre to deliver a unique experience. Beginning development as “Project W” and initially titled We Lost, the steampunk-inspired early versions of the game gave way to a bigger story that took more inspiration from Art Deco aesthetics and the fantasy novels such as La Horde du Contrevent.

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While the story was refined, the team went to work delivering on a tightly designed turn-based RPG system, where combat was livened up with quick-time events and given a surprising amount of depth for how accessible it is. The classical inspiration and modern touches proved to be a sort of alchemy, quickly elevating Clair Obscur from an indie title to a major hit. A year after it launched, here’s how Clair Obscur broke out — and why players connected so hard to it.

Clair Obscur Is One Of Modern Mainstream Gaming’s Biggest Success Stories

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took less than a year to become an all-time great game, especially in the eyes of the player base that fully embraced it. Early rumblings about the game gave way to impressed previews from members of the press. All of this, coupled with the gamer’s typical appetite for new material, fantasy stories, and retro approaches to gameplay, gave Clair Obscur the runway it needed to be a success at launch. However, it’s unlikely Sandfall Interactive had any idea just how successful it was going to be. The game sold over 50,000 copies within the first 24 hours on Steam alone. In a matter of days, as word of mouth and strong reviews spread among players, the game was able to hit over one million copies sold across all platforms.

The strength of the underlying game was a big part of that success, with the characters, combat, and narrative all drawing players in and quickly establishing a fandom for the developer. It didn’t hurt that the game was an original story that appealed to the more artistically focused members of the gaming community, while still delivering a good enough story and gameplay to keep the average player engaged. Championing Clair Obscur became a way to support the indie world on a broader scale, helping motivate players to more heavily support it.

While the AA game had experience and money behind it that other indie developers could never hope to match on their first game, the original elements helped Clair Obscur stand out from the larger AAA titles. All this goodwill translated into amazing sales throughout the year and a massive haul of awards, including nine wins at the Game Awards — making it the most successful game to be celebrated at the event. All of that pedigree and celebration quickly turned Clair Obscur into the breakout game of 2025, one that has the reviews, sales, and fandom to stand tall with other undisputed classics of the medium. In an industry where accolades, impact, and legacy can turn games into classics,

Why Clair Obscur Connected So Well With Players

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All of the solid game design and artistic intention in the world wouldn’t have meant anything if Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hadn’t connected with audiences. There are plenty of games that got so much love and passion poured into them that play perfectly fine and are technically strong, only for the release to stumble and fail to make an impact on the audience. Clair Obscur avoided that fate and found a genuine connection with players. On some level, it’s likely because it appealed to a certain nostalgic element. While the story, characters, and game are all very unique, they’re all building off the bedrock established by tragic epics like Final Fantasy VII that strike a certain chord with players. The blend of those classic inspirations with more modern influences ensured that the game instantly felt classic, even while playing with a certain modern sensibility.

The art design for the game can’t be understated, especially in terms of the gorgeous score and striking visuals. Clair Obscur is one of those games that firmly argues for the medium as an art form, and it does a great job making that case. The characters were engaging — and the story about loss, grief, and confronting the world anyway had a universal appeal that made it ideal for players of all shades to connect with it on an emotional level. Even Clair Obscur‘s ending feels unique from what other modern games have attempted.

More than anything, that might be the key to why Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 connected with so many people and became such a success. It’s a game that isn’t afraid to be sad, to let characters openly weep, to confront their mortality and morality alike. The story of Maelle and the rest of the team is harrowing, bittersweet, and ultimately ambiguous in the way only truly great art can be. It’s a balance of great gameplay and terrific storytelling that truly resonated with players. There are plenty of reasons people will be talking about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for years to come — but that’s why the game will be truly unforgettable.