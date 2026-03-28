Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Endings Do Something I Wish More RPGs Would Try

Few games have impacted me as much as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, in no small part due to its gut-wrenching choice between its endings. In a game that thoroughly explores the concepts of grief, I agonized over which choice would determine the ending to my long journey within a painted world. However, this experience is somewhat singular compared to other deep RPGs, mainly due to how few risks others seem to take.

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With the hopes for a sequel or spin-off to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 growing more likely by the day, the 2025 Game of the Year winner once again reflects is massive success. Large audiences have almost nothing but praise for this game, which pays homage to JRPGs of the past through its unique blend of turn-based combat with real-time action elements. That being said, the story is often the most universally beloved part of the game, with deep characters, a hauntingly beautiful setting, and a strong core theme.

No “Good” Endings Exist In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Only Different Perspectives

With a warning of spoilers ahead, the endings of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can be broken down into one of two choices — Maelle or Verso. Both characters have very clear goals about what direction the story should take, but neither is definitively “good.” While some RPGs will give you an illusion of choice between a “bad” or “good” ending with some leeway in between, the ambiguous nature of Clair Obscur‘s multiple endings is intentional.

Choosing Verso’s ending will have you duel Maelle, ending the painted world entirely and sending her off to a life with her family. While that sounds “good” on paper, this action not only takes away Maelle’s very real agency to determine her own fate, but also destroys the lives of all those who existed in the painted world as authentic and real people. Alternatively, choosing Maelle to preserve the painted world isn’t “good” either, as it keeps characters like Renoir and Verso in an endless cycle of grief and preservation, taking away much of their free will too.

In the end, even developer Sandfall Interactive has stated that neither ending for the game is “canon” or better than the other. The “right” ending is the one that you choose rather than a defined path, reflecting your thoughts and experiences that have shaped your journey. Ultimately, while fans will be divided in their choice, it is an individual decision that cannot be guided by a better “storybook” outcome that most narratives seem obligated to include.

In many ways, the endings of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are neither “good” nor “bad,” simply whose motivations you agree with more. Depending on where your sympathies lie, the outcome of your adventure, and everyone you met along the way, will look incredibly different. However, there is no ending that doesn’t impact some character in a negative way, so there is no complete satisfaction to be had by trying to make sure everyone lives happily ever after.

Too Few RPGs Choose To Embrace Having No Clear Conclusion Being Better Than The Other

Courtesy of Sandfall Interactive

Not many RPGs embrace a bleak set of endings with no clear choice, which is somewhat disappointing when you start to consider how many games exist in the genre. Although games like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest have a single linear ending where heroes triumph over evil, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a much-needed contrast. In my opinion, the definition of a role-playing game should be to embody the characters presented as best as possible, which realistically would lead to conflicting resolutions.

Some of the best RPGs are the ones where each ending has a strong narrative impact, whether it is considered “good” or not. For example, Fallout: New Vegas has multiple endings where you side with various factions, similar to how you side with characters in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. However, while some factions are clearly worse options than others, there are a couple with enough conflicting pros and cons to create a significant choice.

Other games like Disco Elysium, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Mass Effect 3 take big swings by allowing their endings to be bleak if the player’s choices reflect that outcome. Instead of playing it safe, RPGs would gain so much immersive quality by having endings that conflicted with each other more, causing players to make a genuine decision that reflects how they engaged with the art form more.

What are some of your favorite RPG endings like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!