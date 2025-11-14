Dispatch Might Be Getting a Second Season, and I Need It NOW

The following contains spoilers for Dispatch

Dispatch is one of the best games of 2025, and it might be getting the sequel that fans like me are already dying for. Even though the game’s finale works well as a self-contained story, there’s a certain amount of Dispatch‘s final stretch that feels perfectly designed to leave the door open for sequels. That’s partly to be expected from the typically open-ended nature of the superhero genre, but it’s also reflective of the way Dispatch is focused on growing the Z-Team and allowing them to develop into their own type of heroes.

While there hasn’t been any formal announcement of a season 2, it seems that the idea is already in the air. Developers and stars behind the game have expressed hope that there’s a follow-up, which could build on the ending in plenty of ways. More than anything, after spending eight episodes falling in love with the band of misfit former villains and well-meaning do-gooders, I just want more opportunities to play around in this world and learn more about the cast.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Dispatch?

Dispatch concluded its initial eight-episode run, but there are enough lingering plot threads and potential story arcs that I’m dying for a second season. While the game does have a satisfying conclusion for many of its underlying plot threads (like Robert’s hunt for the villainous Shroud and InvisiGal’s eventual path as a hero or villain), there are enough story elements and character dynamics that could be explored further in sequels. While there has been no confirmation of a season 2 yet, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a continuation.

That hope at least seems to be shared by the Dispatch developer Nick Herman told the Friends Per Second podcast that “We’re going to have to at least think about a season 2. That was a question mark three weeks ago, so that’s great. It’s a very cool problem to have.” Meanwhile, Aaron Paul (who voices the player character Robert Robertson/Mecha-Man in the game) told co-star Moist Critical that “I hope that you and I get to do multiple seasons of this game. I hope we get to do more.”

The passion is clearly there among the creatives behind the game for a follow-up, and the massive critical and commercial success of Dispatch gives AdHoc and Critical Role plenty of reason to produce a second game. It would be an especially exciting development, given the rave reviews Dispatch has been getting from players across consoles and Steam. While some audiences may complain about superhero fatigue in modern media, Dispatch is a good reminder that the genre can thrive when it has the right amount of craft and care put into the production.

Why I Need Dispatch Season 2

Dispatch was terrific. As a lifelong superhero fan who loved the TellTale Games that served as thematic forebearers for AdHoc’s title, Dispatch was everything I wanted it to be. It gave enough options for darker paths that I felt excited by the chance to make more positive choices. Its integration of clever team-based strategy gameplay and tight character-driven writing easily swept me up into the setting and story. Even the ending I earned set up a brighter future full of possibilities.

Even though everything is cleaned up in a way that makes sense for a one-and-done story, there are enough lingering threads for the future of the city and the Z-Team to have me on pins and needles waiting for a follow-up. I want to revisit the cast in the aftermath of their success and see how they thrive — or struggle — with higher expectations. I desperately want to see how the relationships I encouraged develop further, especially the sweet romance between Robert and Mandy or the surprising friendship between Malevola and Waterboy. I want to find out what Roid is building next, how Chase deals with his newfound powers, and how Phenomaman is handling his depression. I love the characters introduced in the game and how they both reflect and subvert expectations surrounding typical superhero narratives.

More than anything, I want to see what other kinds of threats and villains could arise to threaten Los Angeles. With Shroud dealt with, there’s plenty of room for other types of villains that could factor into the plot. A magical threat could delve into Malevola’s backstory and pit the tech-heavy heroes against one another. Alien armadas could arrive on Earth, forcing SDN to deal with military motivations. Even government oversight could be a compelling challenge that could reinforce Dispatch‘s approach to realistic office politics amid superhero storytelling. There are so many possible paths for a Dispatch sequel to go down, all while being as charming and compelling as the first season. I just want Dispatch season 2, and it helps that it seems most other gamers want it too.