So Far, D&D Is Leaning Into 3rd Party Content in 2026 (And It Might Not Be a Bad Thing)

We’re over two months into 2026, and many Dungeons & Dragons fans are eagerly awaiting news of the next official source books from the TTRPG. Yet no official roadmap for the year ahead has emerged. This time last year, we already had a pretty good sense of what was in store for 2025. But so far, we’ve mostly seen 3rd-party content and collabs from Dungeons & Dragons, not first-party content. Unearthed Arcana suggests that the team is still working behind the scenes, but it’s not clear when we’ll get wind of the next project or its release date. And honestly? That might not be a bad thing.

The last few years have been full of changes for Dungeons & Dragons. We got the 2024 rules revision to the 5th edition, and a ton of experimental formats for sourcebooks in 2025. But perhaps the most relevant fact here is that several key, longtime members of the internal team at Wizards left D&D behind. The shakeup led to a new “franchise model” for D&D, as well as a few new hires. With all that change, it actually makes sense that we might not see as much fresh first-party content from Wizards this year. In fact, it might even be a good thing, in more ways than one.

Third-Party Dungeons & Dragons Content Has Long Been a Vital Part of the TTRPG

Image courtesy of Avantris Entertainment

In lieu of major new product announcements, D&D Beyond has been highlighting a lot of new Partnered Content on the site. These products are created by third-party publishers, but made available on the D&D Beyond site in partnership with Wizards of the Coast. And sometimes, the fresh creativity of an outside perspective can really bring something new and exciting to Dungeons & Dragons. Seeing more recognition for this kind of 3rd party content isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it could make it easier for D&D fans to uncover some great, creative content to bring to their next session.

3rd-party content isn’t new to D&D Beyond. Last year brought some exciting additions, including the folk horror Crooked Moon materials from Avantris Entertainment. But it does feel like it’s taking more of a central focus this year so far. Since 2026 began, we’ve seen a new Exploring Eberron supplement from Visionary Production & Design and the official introduction of the Pugilist Class, created by Benjamin Huffman. This new bruiser class is a fresh take on melee combat, and having it available on D&D Beyond makes it easier for players to use the platform’s tools to bring the Pugilist to their campaign.

And this seems to be just the beginning for an influx of new partnered 3rd-party adventures and supplements on D&D Beyond this year. Wizards of the Coast shared a Partnered Content Release schedule for Q1, which includes 3 more supplements for D&D 5e slated to hit D&D Beyond through the end of March. These include a volume of one-shorts from Beadle & Grimm’s, plus a compendium of magical items, The Griffon’s Saddlebag.

With the calendar cutting off at the end of Q1, we could see even more partnered content this year… or that could be when the first-party content plans to kick back up. At any rate, some of the most creative, not-quite-official supplements that have released for D&D getting the spotlight isn’t necessarily a bad thing. And neither is a little bit of a break from new content, if it means something really exciting is on the way.

I’m Happy to Wait for Something That Makes D&D Feel Truly Exciting Again

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Last year’s D&D lineup offered some experiments with content style. But it also largely revisited familiar places along the way. We got more details about Eberron and The Forgotten Realms, as well as a compendium of dragon lore and adventures. I definitely enjoyed seeing these next texts, but it felt like a lot of leaning into what people already know and love. The Forgotten Realms texts gave us Baldur’s Gate 3 references galore, and we even got another Stranger Things boxed set. At times, it felt a bit like the team at D&D wasn’t quite sure how to balance its influx of new fans from these huge pop culture hits with its longtime fan base.

Throwing a ton of partnered content up on D&D Beyond feels a lot like trying to keep us engaged while the team works on whatever’s next. Unearthed Arcana has given us some hints, but so far, we don’t really know what’s coming. And I, for one, hope that it’s something a bit different from what we’ve seen in the last few years. Revisiting and fleshing out older campaign settings, such as the long-abandoned Dark Suns, may well be on the table. But new adventure books and maybe even new campaign settings and classes would be another welcome addition.

With some new members of the creative team, it makes sense that new materials might take a bit longer to make it across the finish line. We got plenty in the way of one-shots and in-depth lore for existing campaign settings in 2025. That’s going to tide me and my D&D party over just fine, and the new partnered content is a nice supplement from some great creators in the tabletop space. But what’s next from Wizards for D&D? Well, I hope it’s going to be worth the wait.

What are you hoping to see revealed for D&D in the next year or so?