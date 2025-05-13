Folk Horror D&D Adventure The Crooked Moon Launches D&D Beyond Pre-Orders

Folk horror fans may well be aware of The Legends of Avantris, a D&D actual play that often leans into the folk horror genre. Now, Avantris Entertainment is preparing to launch its first official D&D 5e adventure, The Crooked Moon. The adventure had a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign and has been available to pre-order via Backerit with plenty of exciting rewards. However, the adventure now joins other iconic 5e adventures with an official D&D Beyond version, available for pre-order now. And yes, that means the new folk horror tome from Avantris Entertainment is getting official Maps support.

For many players, D&D Beyond is the go-to source for digital versions of official rules and more for D&D. But although D&D Beyond is the official Wizards of the Coast website for D&D content, it’s not just official D&D rulebooks and adventure paths that live there. Occasionally, D&D Beyond will partner with third-party creators like Avantris Entertainment to bring exciting, creative commons content like The Crooked Moon to D&D Beyond.

A sneak peek of The Crooked Moon’s contents

In addition to official D&D campaigns like Curse of Strahd or the upcoming Dragon Delves anthology, the D&D Beyond Marketplace offers officially licensed third-party content as well. Gamers will find adventures from Critical Role, Hit Point Press, and more. And now, Avantris Entertainment’s folk horror tome will be among the adventure books available on D&D Beyond. Like everything there, The Crooked Moon is designed to run with the standard D&D 5e rules, just like any other adventure book.

What to Expect from The Crooked Moon on D&D Beyond

There are three versions of The Crooked Moon available for pre-order on D&D Beyond‘s marketplace. All products are digital and come with extra content for D&D Beyond users. Here is a quick breakdown of the three options available:

The Crooked Moon Ultimate Bundle

Priced at $69.99, this bundle includes both the Part 1 and Part 2 books, along with a special bonus with frames and backdrops for your D&D Beyond character sheet.

The Crooked Moon Part 1: Player Options & Campaign Setting

Priced at $39.99, this digital book includes the first part of content for The Crooked Moon. This is ideal for players who want some folk horror character options and a campaign setting, but who might be thinking of using the content for more of a homebrew adventure. This part includes the following info:

Eerie Campaign Setting of Druskenvald

15 Folk Horror Subclasses

13 Reborn Species

13 Fearsome Familiars

26 Upgrading Heirloom Items

40 Strange Spells

14 Fearsome Feats

13 Dark Bargains

13 Paranormal Potions

13 Cursed Curios

Some of the spooky artwork you’ll get in The Crooked Moon

The Crooked Moon Part 2: Monsters & Adventure Campaign

This second part, also priced at $39.99, includes the monsters and campaign content for The Crooked Moon. This is the more DM-specific info needed to run the full Crooked Moon campaign as written by Avantris Entertainment. It includes:

Huge Adventure Campaign from levels 1–13

Epic Postgame Content to level 20

Brand New Fateweaving Mechanics

11 Multi-Phase Boss Fights

85 Folkloric Monsters

26 Upgrading Heirloom Items

13 Bewitching Familiars

13 Paranormal Potions

13 Cursed Curios

158 Chaotic Curses

Because these digital texts tie in with D&D Beyond, players will be able to find some tie-in content for use with the official Maps VTT on the platform. However, the adventures can be run with traditional paper and pencil, as well. For those who prefer a physical version, you can still pre-order The Crooked Moon via Backerit as well to grab physical bundles and other backer rewards, including a tie-in Tarot deck.

The Crooked Moon will release on D&D Beyond on June 17th. Physical versions are expected to ship around the same time for those who pre-order, as well.