Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Change To Extra Content Sets A Good Standard For Capcom

The Dark Arisen expansion for Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to introduce a variety of gameplay changes to the ambitious RPG, but the title’s marketing is going through big adjustments too. Beyond just the big shifts to in-game mechanics and balance, Capcom is also removing many pieces of extra content that have alienated fans since the game’s launch. Hopefully, by taking away the most frustrating parts of Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom can introduce apply the same idea to other titles that suffer from similar complaints.

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Even before Dark Arisen was announced, there was plenty of DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2 that fans criticized heavily. Considering how the game was created with a single-player adventure in mind, most of the DLC was tied to various microtransactions, offering players in-game items through real-world money. The restriction behind certain mechanics, such as fast travel or save slots, made the DLC that alleviated those obstacles almost encouraged, albeit to the frustration of many.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Removes Its Microtransactions & Deluxe Edition Ahead Of Its Dark Arisen DLC

Courtesy of Capcom

Two years after its release, Capcom is removing the Deluxe Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2, which offered many of the microtransaction items as bonuses for that version of the game. An edition of the game that cost around $10 more than the base project, the Deluxe Edition included 1,500 Rift Crystals, a Wakestone, Art of Metamorphosis item for character customization, and several other pieces of extra content. Unlike other games that only offer exclusive cosmetics through an upgraded Edition, Dragon’s Dogma 2 had in-game items with important effects to help players.

One of the reasons why the Deluxe Edition is removed from stores is that many other microtransaction items are being de-listed as well. This comes from the major changes to Dragon’s Dogma 2 that make bonus items less important, with quality-of-life features reducing the need to buy DLC to jump over specific hurdles. For example, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is allowing players to buy the Art of Metamorphosis character editor item from vendors for a far lower cost, making it an item not worth getting through DLC or the Deluxe Edition.

The ease at which players can get the tools they want in Dragon’s Dogma 2 through released and planned Dark Arisen updates has caused over half of the 21 in-store microtransaction items to be removed. Based on information Capcom has shared, the removed the following products:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition

A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack

HarpysnareSmoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from Gaol

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker

Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life

500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (in-game currency)

1,500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (in-game currency)

2,500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (in-game currency)

Some items will remain in the game’s Store, including the base game and the Explorer’s Camping Kit (Camping Gear) from the Deluxe Edition. At the same time, players can still purchase the Music & Sound Collection for Dragon’s Dogma 2 separately. With the base game getting a heavy discount too, this financial change fixes a number of problems players have had since the title’s release. Based on fan reactions, this discontinuation of microtransaction systems removes perhaps the biggest problem holding the game back.

Removal of Rift Crystal currency has led to a breath of relief from players like myself, who enjoy Dragon’s Dogma 2, but understand its biggest faults. The temptation of Rift Crystals felt like a system from malicious live service titles, which deliberately restrict players in the hopes of enticing them to spend real-world money to “get to the good part” of a title. When games like Marvel Rivals do this purely for cosmetics, this can be easier to ignore, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 tied its microtransactions heavily to in-game mechanics.

Fast travel, Pawn and character customization, and NPC revival were normally tied to extremely expensive in-game items that took forever to purchase through a serious grind. Although the gameplay restrictions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are part of its charm, it sometimes felt like there were too many obstacles working against you. With the Dark Arisen updates invalidating the worth of the paid content, it makes Dragon’s Dogma 2 more engaging, keeping the limitations that give the game its identity while also giving you ways to find solutions without digging out your wallet.

Other Developed Capcom Games Don’t Need Additional Versions With Edition Perks To Succeed

Despite it maybe falling into wishful thinking, it’s easy to hope that Capcom learns the right lesson from the positive reaction to Dragon’s Dogma 2 removing its Deluxe Edition. With Dark Arisen taking one of the most disappointing action RPG sequels and turning it around significantly, there’s a chance that Capcom realizes that they do not need to monetize every little thing behind their games. At the very least, making sure other games don’t tie microtransactions to gameplay modifiers would be a good step forward.

Other games Capcom has released, such as Resident Evil Requiem or Pragmata, have seen great success through minimal or free DLC content. Without endlessly monetizing these games through an extensive Deluxe Edition or pages upon pages of microtransactions, the core loop of those titles have been allowed to thrive. The reception to Pragmata alone is very impressive, with the original IP gaining attention for its innovative gameplay systems. If the game had needless DLC dragging it down or distracting from its features, it likely would not have sold as many copies as it did.

Choosing to rework how Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s in-game Store functioned was likely no easy feat, but likely the best decision for the game moving forward. The promise of new monster and a new location to the game will already attract veteran fans, with monetization changes making fresh players have an easier time getting into the action RPG. In my opinion, Capcom has made the right call with Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s paid content changes, creating a standard their other titles can follow in the future.

What do you think about the removal of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Deluxe Edition and other extra content? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!