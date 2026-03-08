Dungeons & Dragons’ Season of Horror Might Finally Bring Fan-Favorite Subclasses Back

D&D Beyond has revealed plans for Dungeons and Dragons for 2026, with a full roadmap of content showing themed Seasons throughout the year. Much like live service games use Seasons to provide fresh content to its players, the iconic TTRPG is using a similar format to expand the new 5th Edition rules. From returning subclasses to the “5.5e” system, remastering classic adventures, and introducing never-before-seen mechanics and stories, the first Season has a chance of giving fans exactly what they want.

Up until this year, D&D has expanded upon 2024 5e rules by introducing multiple documents of Unearthed Arcana playtesting, which have created new subclass options for players to try under the fresh rules. These archetypes have been completely new ideas or remade options from the past, sometimes becoming official through released content. For example, the Artificer class returned through the Ebberon: Forge of the Artificer supplemental book, but only after an initial concept for it was shared through UA first.

D&D’s 2026 Roadmap Shows Ravenloft During Its “Season Of Horror” For the Spring & Summer

Based on the roadmap shared for D&D, the first Season is called the “Season of Horror,” using the classic Ravenloft setting to inspire adventures. This seems to be a revamp of the most popular adventure module from D&D‘s 5th Edition, The Curse of Strahd. However, the book content for the Season of Horror is labeled as “Ravenloft: The Horrors Within,” implying that it is more of a gameplay expansion rather than just a remastered adventure.

Much like the setting expansion of Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft, another 5e book, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is set to introduce the Domains of Dread back into players’ hands. However, unlike the former book, the newest one is less of a campaign module when it releases on June 16, 2026, for wider audiences. According to the 2026 roadmap, the periods of Spring 2026 and Summer 2026 will be dedicated to the Season of Horror this book presents.

Horror-Themed Subclasses Like The Hexblade & Necromancer Might Finally Come Out Of Playtesting

The release of the new Ravenloft book surrounded by horror themes is the perfect time for some subclasses to get out of UA playtesting. Fan-favorite archetypes like the Necromancer Wizard or Hexblade Warlock have been relegated to multiple “Arcane” Unearthed Arcana playtest documents, bringing back the undead summoning route for D&D‘s premier spellcasting class. Other horror-themed subclasses have been introduced throughout different UA, giving the team behind Ravenloft: The Horrors Within plenty of character creation ideas to refine.

Having officially updated versions of these subclasses could allow players who’ve adopted 2024 5e rules to create interesting characters. The flavor behind some horror-themed subclasses are among the most popular in the game already, so having editions of them that have been adjusted from playtesting can be a net good for the TTRPG. For ones that have been edited multiple times for inclusion in more than one UA document, such as the Necromancer, having the “final” version of the 2024 subclass also prevents confusion.

Out of the existing UA in circulation, there are at least three different documents that have subclasses that could fit in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within. Bringing any of these out of playtesting would not only help promote the book itself as its marketed gameplay expansion, but also open up room for more UA in the future. Even right now, books like the Forgotten Realms have adopted playtesting archetypes from past UA to make sure they can be officially used.

Official Versions Of Other Archetypes With Darker Themes May Come From Season Of Horror Content

The Hexblade Warlock, Grave Domain Cleric, Undead Warlock, Shadow Sorcerer, and Phantom Rogue are among some other archetypes that remain locked in UA. These all come from the same document, but others include the Defiled Sorcerer from the Apocalyptic UA or, of course, the Necromancer Wizard from the Arcane UA playtest. The abundance of horror-themed subclasses in D&D for 2026 are all ones that fans would welcome updates for in the new Ravenloft book.

Even if not all of these “darker” subclasses make it into Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, the Season of Horror could see another malevolent UA document release. The Undying Warlock, College of Whispers Bard, or Way of Long Death Monk are all possible options that could be updated for 2024 5e rules through another playtest document. With incentive to keep expanding the game during this Season, a variety of subclass options may be introduced both officially and unofficially.

With the Season of Magic taking place after the Season of Horror, there is likely to be an enormous amount of new content to explore in 2026. With a mysterious Season of Champions planned to, D&D has a promising roadmap for the year, starting with what horrors could return this Spring.

