Elder Scrolls Online’s Big 2026 Seasons Overhaul Could Be a Gamechanger

The Elder Scrolls Online has been around since 2014. And while the game remains incredibly popular and worth playing in 2026, it is starting to show its age a bit. Players have become frustrated with certain aspects of the game, including the high price of keeping up with annual content passes. ZeniMax has been listening to feedback, and it’s making some pretty big changes to Elder Scrolls Online in 2026.

On January 7th, Elder Scrolls Online unveiled its 2026 Roadmap with an in-depth livestream. The biggest change here is that ESO is moving away from a Content Pass model. Rather than buy an annual content pass to access new zones and events, new seasonal content will be released to all ESO players for free. ZeniMax is also introducing a battle-pass style system called Tamriel Tomes, which will streamline how players earn rewards in the game. This comes along with other adjustments and new features to help bring ESO up to snuff for modern players. So if you’ve been thinking about getting back to ESO or trying it for the first time, 2026 just might be the year to do it.

Four Previous Paid DLC Are Coming to Elder Scrolls Online For Free in 2026

Image courtesy of ZeniMax and Bethesda

Before we dig into the details for the 2026 roadmap and biggest changes, I want to highlight something exciting for those who’ve yet to move beyond the base game content in ESO. As of the Season Zero update, several past content packs will be rolled into the base game for free. Players will be able to explore new zones and new story content as part of their Elder Scrolls Online base game experience moving forward:

Orsinium

Thieves Guild

Dark Brotherhood

Imperial City

Previously, content packs like these required an active Elder Scrolls Online Plus membership or in-game purchase for around 2000-3000 Crowns (about $20 – $25). Going forward, seasonal updates will add new content to the base game for free. Rather than subscribe annually to unlock new zones and questlines, players can opt for an ESO Plus subscription to unlock special in-game perks like an upgraded Tamriel Tone battle pass. Or, you can stick to the free content and battle pass, instead. This brings ESO in line with many modern live-service games, which often opt for a “freemium” model over monthly or annual subscriptions.

Elder Scrolls Online 2026 Roadmap Is Packed with Big Changes And New Content

Image courtesy of ZeniMax and Bethesda

Although the big Seasons announcement for 2026 landed on January 7th, the big changes to Elder Scrolls Online won’t arrive until the Season Zero update this spring. Going forward, ESO players can expect new seasonal content roughly every 3 months. Along with that new content, ZeniMax is giving the game a massive refresh with updated visuals, rebalanced classes, and player-requested features. To get a sense of what’s to come for ESO in 2026, you can check out the roadmap below:

Image courtesy of ZeniMax Online & Bethesda

As you can see, each new season in ESO brings something slightly different to the table. That said, the first few updates in 2026 will each have a few key components:

Updates to classes & player experience

New events, systems, & rewards

New gameplay content, including quests and stories

The big changes to ESO begin with Season Zero in spring 2026. This first major update will bring in plenty of big changes, including the introduction of Tamriel Tomes, a new PVP progression system, and new overland difficulty settings. The Season Zero ESO update also brings in the first wave of general player experience improvements, including a visual refresh and the ability to respect your skills and attributes for free directly in the UI.

Image courtesy of ZeniMax and Bethesda

Over the course of 2026, each class in Elder Scrolls Online will get a massive balance update. This starts with the Dragonknight class in Spring, followed by Werewolf and Warden in summer, then Sorcerer in Winter. In total, the 2026 roadmap reveals the first three seasons, starting with Season Zero in spring, followed by Season One in late summer/early fall, and Season 2 in the winter.

Along with giving players new content more regularly, this model will let ZeniMax get more flexible with ESO. Planning out entire years of content for the Battle Pass meant less experimentation and fewer quick responses to player feedback. With new seasonal content arriving every 3 months, the team behind ESO plans to get more experimental with new content. That includes adding new kinds of zones and in-game events, moving away from the somewhat predictable pattern that longtime ESO players have come to expect.

Big changes like this can be scary for gaming communities, but it seems like ZeniMax has taken the player experience to heart for most of these updates. Visual and balance adjustments to classes have been long requested, as have many of the UI improvements and features that will be added throughout 2026. As for the battle pass model, that could be a mixed bag, but it will at least streamline where to go to find your quests and earnable rewards.

What do you think of these upcoming changes to Elder Scrolls Online?