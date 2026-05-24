Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Is Bringing Back An Old SNK Fan Favorite For Its New DLC

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has been a fun throwback for SNK fighting game fans, especially as the DLC has fleshed out the roster with surprising picks. So far, the DLC for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has been a fun mish-mash of characters from across SNK history, Capcom fighting games, and pop culture in general. Alongside returning fan favorites like Blue Mary and Wolfgang Krauser, crossover characters from Street Fighter like Chun-Li and Ken Masters have also joined the fray, alongside anime icons like Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star. The latest addition is another fun deep cut for SNK fans, with Mr. Karate bringing his hard-hitting style to the fighting game.

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With his true identity hidden behind a red Tengu mask, Mr. Karate became a memorable bit of fighting game lore before largely being relegated to the sidelines. Originally, it was Takuma Sakazaki in the first Art of Fighting behind the mask, serving as the game’s final boss. In other games, he was eventually replaced in the role by his son Ryo — which may explain the specific move set used by Mr. Karate in City of the Wolves, which slips in plenty of fun allusions to King of Fighters. Having gotten our hands on Mr. Karate a little early, courtesy of SNK, we’re happy to report that old-school fighting game fans are going to love this retro fighter, especially once they realize how effective his combat style can be at countering speedy fighters who’ve otherwise dominated much of the meta in the game.

How Mr. Karate Went From Big Bad To Gag Character To Major DLC Drop

While Mr. Karate was the final boss of Art of Fighting when it debuted in 1992, he’s been a largely minor character since then. For the most part, the identity has subsequently appeared in crossovers like SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos or been referenced in various possible endings for characters in the Fatal Fury or The King of Fighters games. Although the character was initially presented as something of a tragic villain in the Art of Fighting series, he was reimagined as more of a gag concept and easter egg in later games.

Make no mistake, though, Mr. Karate is far from a joke in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. As a new addition to the roster, Mr. Karate brings a surprising amount of reach. He’s able to deliver quick kicks that can counter more elaborate moves. His style of combat pulls from original Mr. Karate, Ryo’s own skill set, and a few modern touches that separate City of the Wolves from other fighting games. While his true identity may be purposefully kept from the player, Mr. Karate fits in nicely among Fatal Fury‘s current roster, with a blend of powerful hits and surprising speed that makes for a quick burst of action in a fight.

This Old Wolf Still Has Teeth

Playing as Mr. Karate is a blast in Fatal Fury: The City of the Wolves, especially once players can get the rhythm of his combos. Mr. Karate’s able to dish out a good amount of damage whenever he needs to, with his real skill set coming into play when he counters opponents who want to outmaneuver him. Many of his moves will feel familiar to anyone who played Ryo in Art of Fighting, adding to the possibility that this is quietly a return appearance for the character. Those moves include sweeping uppercuts and fast kicks.

Mr. Karate’s techniques are largely close-combat, but his sudden speed allows him to cover the playing field in an instant and close any distance that opponents have put up between them. Some of his special moves, like the Hien Shippuu Kyaku or the Ryuuga, give the brawler a bit more space to work with and can dish out a lot of damage if it connects with the opponent. While his actual movement might be on the slower side, the speed at which his dashes or flying kicks can come out will surprise unsuspecting opponents.

Mr. Karate’s biggest drawback seems to stem from his inability to keep up with characters who can fully use the stage to their advantage, running circles around him and doling out massive amounts of damage before he can get a good counter in. However, that’s where Mr. Karate’s toolkit comes in handy, as his hard-hitting blows (like roundhouse kicks) can keep quicker enemies at bay while his anti-air attacks (like a leaping kick or soaring uppercut) allow him to better control the momentum of the fight.

It allows Mr. Karate to have a fairly flexible approach to combat, giving him a bit more reach and speed than one might expect from his otherwise powerful attacks. It gives Mr. Karate a really fun toolkit that makes his ability to counter opponents all the more effective. Fighting game fans who love Fatal Fury need to make sure they get their hands on Mr. Karate, as his stage control and hard hits make him a great addition to the game.