GTA 6’s Ongoing Silence Has Resulted in a Major Issue for Rockstar That the Studio Must Fix

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games of the year — there’s even an argument to be made that, given the popularity of the overall series and how long it’s been since there was a new mainline entry in the series, it’s got more hype than almost any other recent title. Unfortunately, all that attention has a downside, with plenty of external creators trying to piggyback on the game’s notoriety by creating fake “previews” of the game.

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This includes a slew of AI-generated material on social media, purporting to be the game. The result is an online environment where gamers are left frustrated by the lack of formal releases and potentially even misled by the false content. While Rockstar’s old strategy of holding back on pre-release previews might have helped generate excitement, those methods don’t really work in modern times. Rockstar needs to learn from these examples and adjust going forward; otherwise, they risk future releases being marred by the same issue.

One Of Rockstar’s Old Pre-Release Strategies Doesn’t Work In The Social Media Age

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Rockstar has always been able to use the clout afforded to them as a developer to sell their games with a relative handful of previews. The popularity of franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead has always allowed those games to launch with the pedigree of their branding alone, with fewer previews or trailers needed to really bring in players. In the past, that “less is more” approach was an asset. It allowed the developer to really keep players in the dark about the twists and turns of the narrative. However, things have shifted in the years since GTA V came out, with GTA VI and Rockstar contending with a very different online space.

In the modern era of social media and AI slop, people have been able to generate their own supposed videos and images from the game. As reported by Eurogamer, some of this content has been posted to social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok and has generated millions of views. However, that doesn’t mean the engagement has been positive. One video in particular from an account identified as Nexifygaming purports to be from the game, but misspellings in the content and repeated voice-over for two different characters indicate it was generated through AI. The video has over 1 million views since it was posted five weeks ago, with most of the comments calling out the AI qualities — while also addressing the ways it could be reflective of the actual game.

While GTA VI has released a few high-quality trailers, there’s been little actual gameplay made public ahead of its November release. This has left gamers anxious for new content drops and more susceptible to external accounts and AI generation. While Rockstar has been getting some of these videos and posts pulled from social media with DMCA takedowns, enough have been posted online that they have racked up millions more views than the developer would have likely preferred. Rockstar’s restraint in posting game content might have been a good idea in the past, but it’s proving to be insufficient for the modern gaming climate.

Rockstar Needs To Adjust How They Advertise And Tease Games

Entertainment has had to evolve in some major ways in recent years to address the changing digital landscape, especially with the ways that online content can be generated with AI. If Rockstar isn’t careful, this content can define how average gamers perceive the new game before it launches. That’s a particularly dangerous possibility in the modern gaming industry, where the sheer time and money investment in AAA game development means even a success can’t always be enough to be considered profitable. GTA VI has enough excitement behind it that it should be able to be a big seller for Rockstar, but these kinds of generative AI struggles are likely only to get worse with time and as the technology improves and advances.

The best way to fight back against these shifts might just be to release more of the game ahead of time. While this could risk giving away story spoilers or revealing too much of the gameplay depth, it could also be the best way for the developer to maintain control of the narrative of the game ahead of release. Even just a few focused previews could help keep Rockstar at the top of the search for the title online, allowing them to keep players from guessing which content is real or accusing their game of being too similar to the AI-generated creations. It’s a way for the excitement around the game to be undercut and for people using generative AI to make money off the developers’ work. If Rockstar wants to maintain control of how the game is being received by players and what the previews are showcasing, then they need to be willing to show off more of the game than they may have with previous titles.