Xbox Boss Announces Plan to Implement One of PlayStation’s Most Popular Features Soon

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced plans for the brand to soon implement one of PlayStation’s most popular features within its own ecosystem. With the arrival of the Xbox 360 back in 2005, Xbox introduced achievements, which went on to be hugely popular. PlayStation eventually adapted achievements for its own platforms in the form of trophies, which have continued to remain a fixture on PS5. The biggest difference between achievements and trophies, however, is that of the Platinum trophy, which PlayStation users are awarded upon completing a game’s entire trophy list. And while Xbox has never given its own users a similar accolade, it sounds like this won’t remain true much longer.

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In a recent interaction on social media, one Xbox fan asked Sharma about the potential for achievements to get their own equivalent to a Platinum trophy. Sharma confirmed that such a plan is in the works for achievements, with Xbox planning to release something “later this year.” Further details on this Platinum-style equivalent for achievements weren’t shared by Sharma, but it’s yet another instance in which the Xbox boss is trying to show that she’s listening closely to fans.

You can check out Sharma’s statement on the matter as follows:

Team is working on something for later this year! — ASHA (@asha_shar) August 5, 2026

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding this new feature for Xbox achievements is whether it would apply retroactively to games. Since achievements have been part of Xbox for over 20 years, millions of users have undoubtedly finished achievement lists for countless games. Whether or not these older games would get some sort of Platinum of their own or if this new feature would only work with newer titles is still uncertain. For those who have been Xbox users for decades, though, the former is what many are surely hoping for.

This also isn’t the first time that Xbox and PlayStation have borrowed ideas from one another with their achievements/trophies systems. While PlayStation has been the one predominantly taking features from Xbox’s ecosystem, though, Xbox typically hasn’t taken many of PlayStation’s own functions associated with trophies and implemented them within its achievements system. To add a “Platinum” of some sort to how achievements operate would be a major milestone for the program, and would finally make achievements and trophies more similar to one another than ever before.

For now, there are more questions than answers when it comes to the future of Xbox achievements and what they’ll have in store. With Gamescom set to take place at the end of August, however, perhaps Sharma and those within Xbox will end up sharing new details on this matter in the coming weeks. Whenever we do hear more, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the latest info here on ComicBook.