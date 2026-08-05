Popular Steam RPG Is Now Completely Free for a Limited Time Ahead of New Sequel’s Release

An acclaimed Steam game is now completely free to download and keep ahead of the release of its upcoming sequel. While giveaways happen on Steam somewhat often, it’s much rarer for games that are actually popular and well-received by PC users to be doled out at no cost. Fortunately, one such deal has now arrived on Valve’s hugely popular digital marketplace, but it won’t be available for very long.

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Starting now and lasting until August 9th, Moonlighter is now 100% free on Steam. Developed by Digital Sun, Moonlighter launched back in 2018 and has gone on to be quite successful. The retro-inspired action RPG currently sits at a “Very Positive” rating on Steam to go along with a solid aggregate score of 81/100 on Metacritic. Now, for those who still haven’t played it, Moonlighter’s normal cost of $20 has been cut down to nothing, giving all Steam users the chance to check it out for themselves.

To make this offer even better, Moonlighter also happens to be Steam Deck verified, which means that it will work seamlessly on Valve’s popular handheld. While countless games on Steam happen to be playable on Steam Deck, not all of them function perfectly with the platform. For Moonlighter to be part of this catalog that is Verified makes this giveaway even better than it normally would be.

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As mentioned, the reason behind this promotion is simply to drum up excitement for Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. Released in early access on Steam last year, Digital Sun has continued to push out new updates for Moonlighter 2 at a frequent cadence. Now, those updates will continue with the title’s 1.0 iteration, which is finally set to drop next month on September 2nd. To celebrate, Digital Sun and 11 Bit Studios have gone back and made the original Moonlighter free to try to garner more players before the launch of The Endless Vault.

Although Moonlighter and Moonlighter 2 share a lot of similar features, the sequel happens to boast a very different art style. Specifically, it features 3D models and environments rather than 2D ones. This leads to Moonlighter 2 boasting a very different feel, even if its core gameplay loop shares some similarities.

Despite these new upgrades and features coming to Moonlighter 2, the original game is very much still worth checking out if you haven’t done so in the past already. As such, be sure to take advantage of this free offer on Steam sooner rather than later, as even if you don’t opt to play Moonlighter right now, it will remain in your digital library for good.