Another Nintendo Direct Showcase Reportedly Coming Soon, & It Could Bring News On a Long-Awaited Game

Earlier this week, Nintendo treated fans to an extended look at the upcoming Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave during its latest game-specific Direct. Now, new intel from a reputable insider suggests that might not be the only Nintendo Direct planned for this month. If the rumors are true, we could get another showcase packed with upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. It’s rumored to be an Indie World Direct, which means fans shouldn’t plan on a 3D Mario or new Animal Crossing reveal. However, it could be the moment many gamers have been waiting for.

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According to Nintendo insider Nash Weedle, Nintendo is planning an Indie World Direct showcase for August 2026. The statement comes via a recent episode of the All Things Nintendo podcast, where Weedle made a guest appearance. Supposedly, he has spoken with a developer who has a trailer slotted for the showcase, which is how he got intel that it’s headed our way this month. If true, it just might bring us a release date for a long-awaited, delayed indie game: Witchbrook.

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In his conversation with Attack the Backlog, Nash Weedle didn’t reveal any of the games that will be present in the rumored Indie World Direct. He also didn’t confirm the exact timing, beyond that he expects it to take place during August. Unlike more traditional Nintendo Direct showcases, Indie World puts a spotlight on indie games that are headed to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

The timing does check out, as Nintendo often hosts a mid-summer Indie World Direct. Last year’s summer rendition took place on August 7th, so we’re getting right around that time frame. It’s always hard to say which games will appear in Nintendo’s massive indie showcase. However, fans of the upcoming magical life sim Witchbrook have good reason for hope. The developer behind the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy competitor has begun sharing an unusually large number of updates in the game’s official Discord. This has led many fans, myself included, to suspect that Robatality and Chucklefish might be gearing up for a big reveal.

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When Witchbrook resurfaced after a years-long silence last year, the trailer debuted during a Nintendo Direct. So, fans have good reason to suspect any additional major news could well arrive via Nintendo yet again. Initially, the game was slated to release in late 2025, but has since been delayed with a vague “next year” release window attached. With the recent uptick in new screenshots and details via Discord, however, many cozy gamers suspect a Witchbrook release date reveal could be incoming. If so, an Indie World Direct would be the ideal place to drop the news.

As of now, we don’t even know for sure that an Indie World Direct is headed our way. But it seems pretty likely given the timing and Nash Weedle’s track record for reliable intel. If so, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 owners are about to get an influx of new info on upcoming indie games for the platform. Whether or not that includes an actual release date for Witchbrook remains to be seen, but I for one have a bit of renewed hope that the game might finally see the light of day.