Square Enix Makes a Final Fantasy VII Remake Promise to Fans

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake series has been an impressive showcase for the classic game, updating it for a new generation with ambitious storytelling, updated graphics, and tweaked gameplay. It’s also been a rousing success for the company, not only winning over skeptical long-time fans but impressing a new generation of gamers by pushing the limits of the narrative in some exciting ways.

Square Enix hasn’t formally confirmed plans for the third entry in the trilogy yet, although news reports suggest that development is moving along at a good clip. Still, fans are eager for any updates about the third entry in the trilogy and how it resolves the multiversal approach to Cloud’s adventures. However, Square Enix has teased one detail about the trilogy’s future, which highlights the popularity of the game — and seems like a good way to build up anticipation for the concluding chapter across console lines.

The Full Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy Is Coming To Xbox

Although the trilogy had already been teased to be making the leap to the Xbox and Switch 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed that the trilogy will be released in full on Xbox X/S suggests that the final entry in the trilogy could be released as a cross-platform title simultaneously. The announcement comes after a social media post where Hamaguchi was seen at Microsoft HQ with Xbox Executive Sarah Bond and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. A demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is already available for Xbox ahead of the game’s release for the console in 2026. This announcement confirms that it won’t just be the first two games making the leap to Xbox, but that the entire trilogy will eventually be available for the console.

It’s a big reveal for Final Fantasy fans on Xbox, as the Remake trilogy had previously been a PlayStation exclusive. The first remake came out for the PS4 in 2020, and was re-released for the PS5 the following year as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — the same re-release that will come to the Xbox X/S and Switch 2. It was subsequently followed by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in 2024, with both games becoming major successes for the company. Although the Xbox release of the first two games in the trilogy was announced in September, this new confirmation that the entire trilogy will be coming to the Xbox suggests that the Final Fantasy VII remake could close out on all systems at the same time.

What Naoki Hamaguchi’s Promise Could Mean For Final Fantasy VII Remake Pt. 3

At the time of writing, there isn’t a lot confirmed about the third entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. Even the title of the game hasn’t been confirmed yet, although the plot is expected to follow the general arc of the original game’s conclusion. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ended with Sephiroth’s attack on Aeirth — which has splintered into two timelines, one in which Cloud saved Aeirth and one in which Aeirth perished. The fallout of this turn has yet to be revealed, but it promises to be a massive finale. Notably, the game has yet to receive a formal release date, although speculation is rampant that it will be sometime in 2027 to correspond with the 40th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy.

The fact that the games will also be on the Xbox X/S (and likely the Switch 2) suggests that the developers could be aiming to bring the series to all three major consoles at the same time, which could help increase the sales for the title and make it a historic release for Square Enix. Given the impact of Final Fantasy VII on the general gaming culture and the popularity of the remakes, it seems like an ideal way to cement the reimagined version of the RPG as a modern classic, available to players on all consoles. It’s also another reminder that the console wars are really finished once and for all.