Blumhouse’s Grave Seasons Is the Murder Mystery Farming Sim That Could Be 2026’s GOTY Darkhorse

The “Blumhouse” name carries a ton of weight with it. Obviously known for its place within the horror genre, the movies brought to us by Blumhouse need no introduction. Its gaming vertical may only be three years old (having been founded by Jason Blum in 2023), but it seems to be headed in the right direction if its most recent release, Crisol Theater of Idols, is any indication.

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Crisol Theater of Idols is still sitting in my never-ending backlog of games to play. Mainly because while I love horror games, I’m a big ol’ chicken. That said, the next game coming out from Blumhouse Games, Grave Seasons, piqued my interest right away. What starts as a seemingly cozy farming sim eventually turns into something much… darker.

Now, I’m not generally a farm or life sim genre type of guy. Not because I don’t enjoy them, I just don’t have the capacity to give them the amount of time and dedication they deserve (RIP to all of my digital plants, animals, and relationships that… didn’t quite make it).

I don’t know why the trailer for Grave Seasons drew me in as much as it did, but I was beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to give the demo a try at PAX East 2026. I came into the gameplay session with zero expectations, mostly wondering how a “horror farming sim” could even work. What I walked away with, though, was the thought that Grave Seasons might just wind up being special and unique enough to sneak its way into the conversation for Game of the Year. Major emphasis on the “sneaking” part.

Welcome to Ashenridge. Watch Your Back.

Before sitting down at the demo station, the developer (from Perfect Garbage) gave me a quick rundown of Grave Seasons’ setup. You play as an escaped convict who has made it to Ashenridge, described as “an idyllic town with some seriously unsettling vibes,” where you’re trying to lay low, build a new life, and establish your farm. Classic farming sim stuff, right? Except that after about a month of settling in, murders start happening. And not your garden-variety, lack-of-green-thumb murders, either. The killers drawn from the game’s pool are all different types of supernatural creatures, each with their own goals and targets.

The demo dropped me in one day before the first murder, which is a clever way to ease you into the rhythm of the game before pulling the rug out from under you. I got to tend to my farm, wander over to town, and start getting a feel for the residents of Ashenridge, all while the clock ticked toward something terrible happening at 3 AM, which was the first bit of text that the game shared. “Nothing like some dread,” I said.

The Cozy-Creepy Balance Is Doing Exactly What It’s Supposed To

Grave Seasons really does feel like a farming sim… at first. The pixel art is warm and inviting. The music is charming. You’re tilling soil, watering crops, and chatting up neighbors. The developer mentioned that Grave Seasons features multiple soil types (water-based crops, arid land, regular soil), upgrade paths for your buildings, and full character customization for your protagonist. It’s all the cozy loop you’d expect from the genre.

And then your shovel hits something hard underground with a loud, metallic clank. It’s unsettling enough that I had to ask about it mid-session. The developer’s response was essentially along the lines of, “Yeah, we kind of wanted to leave it,” which was followed by me digging up a bunch of severed limbs. That philosophy, leaning into the strange instead of away from it, seems to run through the entire design of the game. The composer apparently had a field day with it as well, with audio cues that shift the vibe in ways you won’t see coming.

I caught myself asking out loud at one point whether a scream I heard was coming from the game or somewhere outside the booth. I’m pretty sure it was the game, but I was given no official confirmation from the dev other than a slight grin. That kind of involuntary immersion isn’t something you can fake, and it happened pretty naturally within just a short session.

Breaking, Entering, and Branching Narratives

One of the demo’s highlights was getting walked through Ashenridge’s investigation mechanics. Every resident has a home, a schedule, and secrets, and the game actively wants you to go digging for them. This includes literal breaking and entering. After being handed a crowbar and told how locks are essentially just “suggestions,” I slipped into a neighbor’s house and started poking around. Naturally, the neighbor wasn’t thrilled about it, and my relationship with him took a hit. The game tracks all of it.

But it’s the narrative branching system where Grave Seasons really starts to feel like something special. The developer explained that every killer drawn at the start of a new game is different, every target is different, and the choices you make (including who you let live or die) reshape the evidence found in homes, the dialogue from surviving residents, and the direction of the story itself. Even the homes of deceased characters change after they’re gone.

The dev then explained that if you identify the next victim in advance, you can actually protect them, and doing so will branch the story in a completely different direction. But sometimes, the game might make you want to let someone die, just to see what happens. It’s a clever design that respects player curiosity, and, I suppose, the darker sides of our character (don’t lie: we’ve all trapped our The Sims residents just to see the Grim Reaper show up). As the developer put it, “We never want to punish you for trying to explore something new. We want to give you something different.” Even on a failure, there’s a new outcome waiting.

Over 40 fully scheduled characters populate Ashenridge, across more than 70 locations that update dynamically based on the state of your playthrough. The killer pool changes between saves. The clues shift. The world remembers what you’ve done, and who you’ve done it to. Oh, and apparently, yes: you can romance the killer. Do with that information what you will.

A Legitimate Dark Horse

I came into the Grave Seasons demo as someone who can take or leave farming sims. Mostly leave. I came out of it having placed it near the top of my most anticipated games list for the rest of the year. That’s not a statement I make lightly, and it’s not one I expected to be making before sitting down with it.

The typically cozy and calm genre makes the dread and horror land so much harder, at least in the 30 minutes I got to spend with the game. And the narrative system underneath all of it has the potential to make Grave Seasons the kind of game you’ll want to play multiple times. Not because there are arbitrary collectibles to chase, but because you’ll want to know what happens if you make a different call. Or try and romance the killer, I guess.

Grave Seasons is set to launch on August 14 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S (Day 1 on Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch. Much like the residents of Ashenridge, this one will be worth keeping a very close eye on.